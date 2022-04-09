‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 14 episode 14 recap: The final five sing, dance and strut their way down the ‘Catwalk’

In episode 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14, RuPaul Charles put the queens to the comedy test in the annual roast challenge. The jokes Daya Betty, DeJa Skye and Jorgeous dropped about Ross Mathews weren’t good enough to keep them from a threeway lipsync where only one of them would make it out alive. Once again, Daya was able to put some lipsync assassins in their place, sending both DeJa and Jorgeous home.

This week, the final five write and perform their own lyrics to a remix of Ru’s new single “Catwalk.” This penultimate challenge in the season is their ultimate test of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and will show Ru, Ross and the other judges who is ready to fight for the crown in the finale.

The seven remaining queens are: Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, and Willow Pill. Check out our full recap of episode 14 titled “Catwalk” below:

Following the shocking triple lipsync, Daya admitted to being scared going against two queens who had already proven themselves to be strong on stage, but the rest of the girls assured her that they couldn’t take their eyes off of her. Bosco was in especially high spirits, pointing out that she has three wins compared to Angie and Camden’s two and Willow and Daya’s one. That being said, they all agreed that they were such a strong group with great track records and any of them could make it into the top four for the finale.

The next morning, Ru arrived in the Werk Room with words of confidence and pride over the strength of this final five. She said that for their final challenge she wanted them to take inspiration from the George Michaels “Too Funky” video for a reinterpretation performance of her song “Catwalk.” For the challenge they’d write and record their own lyrics, work with a choreographer on dance steps and then design their own couture outfit for the video. They’d also sit down with her and Michelle Visage for an intimate conversation about their journey so far.

To ensure that their performances were representative of who they are as queens and their own supermodel dreams, the girls sat down to brainstorm ideas for what their lyrics and looks would be. It was clarified that they didn’t have to make their outfit for the video — instead they’d just design it and pass it off to be made by a professional dressmaker. Each queen recognized that the group of girls were all capable of being the top performer this week and so the pressure was on for them to do their very best.

The first to sit down with Ru and Michelle was Bosco. She told them that while she did expect to make it to the finale, it was “freeing” to be so close to going home because it offered her a reset to go even harder afterward. That she won three comedy challenges was a surprise to her, but Ru said that she was able to peel back the layers of who she truly is. When Daya sat down, Ru explained that she didn’t necessarily see her making it this far and that it took the “Daytona Winds” challenge for her to see her as a queen different from Crystal Methyd. Daya said that her approach to life is facing fears and not letting things get you down because you can turn them around in learning to own them.

Angie entered the competition with eight drag kids of her own and a desire to make them and her two parents proud in her time on the show. Ru told her that she’s genuine, kind and charming and it clearly comes from where she came from. Ru went on to ask Willow about her ability to “laugh in the face of adversity,” to which Willow said that is a large part of her point of view in life and drag. Willow told them that she’s always wanted to “make a monument” of her drag as a way of attaching herself to life after feeling like it’s always been slipping away from her. Camden arrived last with her big smile, telling Ru and Michelle that she became aware her risks in the competition are the moments that paid off the most. She then explained that her brother’s suicide is what drove her to leave England and that perhaps now was a time to move on from that darkness in order to have her “just you wait” moment to make everyone back home proud.

The next afternoon after their Tic Tac lunches, the girls arrived to find their garments fully ready for them as they prepared for their firs choreo rehearsal. Michelle was on set for the session along with choreographer Miguel Zarate. Already scared of her own choreo abilities, Angie quickly fell behind in the fast pace while the rest of them were keeping up. Once she worried less about the specific steps and just felt the moves she was able to calm down. But that was short-lived because then Michelle called in the back up dancers and revealed that they’d actually begin filming the scene they just learned immediately. In the end, Angie pulled it off as did the other girls and then after filming their group portion, each of them took the stage alone for their solo moments. Michelle tried to hint to Angie that she should crawl on the catwalk, but she didn’t and so Daya who followed her did the crawl instead and it was an instant hit.

Back in the Werk Room while they got ready for the runway, the girls rehashed what their first impressions of each other was. They all agreed that agreed that Angie came across beautiful and sweet, but when she took off her drag she was much crazier than they imagined. Angie told Willow that she was introverted and that they knew to let her come out of her shell on her own and that’s why they’ve become so close. Daya was the only one in this group that wasn’t with them on the first episode and so when she came in and they found out she had already went home they knew they’d be underestimating her. They also underestimated Camden, but said that when she acted in “The Daytona Winds” they realized how big of a threat she would be.

For the final runway, Ru brought together Michelle, Ross and Carson Kressley to judge the queens in the “You’re a Winner Baby” category and their video performances in “Catwalk.” Bosco channeled Marilyn Monroe and Madonna with her final look, Angie donned a large ruffled black dress free of her typical sequin and stone looks, Daya finally went glam in a white and yellow burned gown for a statement of “tearing down conventional beauty,” Camden wore a silver princess dress with a high slit on the leg, and Willow put on makeup to walk as a cartoonish rat princess. After their struts down the catwalk, Ru showed the final cut of their video. In their lyrics, Bosco referenced her willingness to show her skin, Angie expressed her need to make everyone proud, Daya spoke to her confident approach to the competition, Camden hinted at her dance background and elegance, and Willow included being “cute with a touch of ugly” to describe her drag point of view.

During critiques, Carson told Bosco how gorgeous her final look was, but that her performance in the video was “tentative” with not enough attitude. Ross differed, saying he loved her performance but that her outfit wasn’t strong enough. They told Angie that she always brought “great stuff” to the runway, but the video outfit was just a bodysuit and that her issue wasn’t that she couldn’t dance, it was that she freaked herself out of having confidence. Carson called Daya’s final look “haute couture drag” and that it’s exactly what a final look should be. Michelle said that Daya has always injected her own point of view into every challenge, including the video where she completely sold the concept. The opulence and “high drag” of Camden’s final look stunned the judges and they also appreciated that she delivered something very different in the video. Michelle told Willow that it’s been really fun watching her compete because of her creativity that Carson called “kooky.” But in the video, Ross pointed out that in the video her face wasn’t matching her body because she was too in her head.

After speaking heartfelt messages to photos of their younger selves and the judges deliberated some more about the final five, Ru brought the queens forward to name the queens that had already earned their ticket to the finale. First up was Daya, safe and into the finale, and then Camden, who Ru declared the winner of this final challenge. That left Bosco, Angie and Willow on the bottom and vulnerable, but Bosco was a slight bit better than the other two in the video and so she was given safety and put into the finale as well. Best friends in the competition, Angie and Willow were forced to lipsync for their life to “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyonce. It was not easy for the queens to move around the stage in their large gowns, but both managed to serve armography and facial expressions that delivered the message. It was an appropriate for two girls that felt like they wanted to “share the spotlight” with someone they love, including holding hands and performing the last stretch of the song entirely together. It would have been impossible for Ru to declare a single winner after that display of camaraderie and so she dropped a deserved double “shantay” to announce all five would be in the “Grand Finale!”

NEXT WEEK: The queens reunite to dish the season while we at home vote as #TeamAngeria, #TeamBosco, #TeamDayaBetty, #TeamLadyCamden, and #TeamWillowPill.

