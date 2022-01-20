‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ episode 3 sneak peek: Watch the first six meet the second six to kick off a ‘royal battle of bad bitchery’

In this week’s sneak peak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 episode 3, the first group of six from the premiere part one meet the second group of six from the premiere part two. Though names and faces are recognized from across the room, Kerri Colby declares that it’s time for the clash of the titans in what will begin the “royal battle of bad bitchery.” Watch the full sneak peek preview video above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

Right away, Jasmine Kennedie recognizes Kerri as someone she already fangirls over, Kornbread says hello to her seamstress and sis DeJa Skye, and Jorgeous knows Alyssa Hunter to be a fierce queen from watching her compete in pageants online. Despite the existing knowledge of one another and friendships, the girls know that now that they’re all together the competition really starts and that it’s going to be a fight to the finish.

Check out this week’s third episode of season 14 when it premieres in full Friday night January 22 at 8 pm ET on VH1.

