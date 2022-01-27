‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ episode 4 sneak peek: Watch Jasmine Kennedie express ‘a lot of emotion for safe’ after the fashion ball

In this week’s sneak peak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 episode 4, Jasmine Kennedie, one of the many “safe” queens after last week’s fashion ball episode, begins to rub the other queens the wrong way with her communication style. Watch the full sneak peek preview video above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

Returning to the Werk Room from their first fashion ball, Jasmine spoke to herself in front of the other queens about the reasons why she thought she should have been better than “safe.” She even shed a few tears over the expectation she had for herself that she would have won the ball of her season. You get the sense from the other girls’ reactions that Jasmine’s focus on her own performance is self-centered in an off-putting face. In a confessional, Bosco repeats the iconic Trixie Mattel line leveled against Milk in All Stars 3: “That’s a lot of emotion for safe.”

The next day, Jasmine is still the center of attention, but this time coming under fire from Kerri Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté for her constant talking and speaking over people. Kornbread explains to Jasmine that there are a lot of them present that talk a lot, but the difference is that Jasmine doesn’t leave space for conversations that are two-sided. Luckily RuPaul Charles popped in to cut the tension with the announcement of their next maxi challenge: “the art of the tease.” In two groups they’d create attention-grabbing super teasers to promote season 14, directed by Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley.

As the winners of last week’s maxi and lipsync challenges, Willow Pill and Maddy Morphosis become automatic group leaders and get to choose their teams. Willow selects Kornbread, Lady Camden, Bosco, Kerri, and Jorgeous. Maddy picks up DeJa Skye, Daya Betty, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Alyssa Hunter, and Orion Story. Jasmine is the last (un)picked and got to choose her own group. She joined Willow’s team, explaining that she hasn’t worked with most of those girls yet and wants to. The decision confused both Kornbread and Willow who questioned why she would want to work with someone she just had tension with. To quote the RuPaul gif, “I can’t wait to see how this turns out.”

Check out this week’s fourth episode of season 14 when it premieres in full Friday night January 28 at 8 pm ET on VH1.

