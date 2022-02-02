‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ episode 5 sneak peek: Watch the queens stress over their performances so far

In this week’s sneak peak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 episode 5, Kerri Colby returns from a successful lipsync where she saved herself from elimination, but she’s not happy with what she’s (failed to) achieve so far in the competition. While the other girls are complimentary of her performance against Alyssa Hunter, Kerry says she “wants to be a strong player.” Watch the full sneak peek preview video above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

The positive side about Kerri’s placement in the bottom is that now she knows what the judges want to see from her. She conveyed that if the judges want to see “scary Kerri” then that’s what she’ll give them. Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté was also unhappy with her bottom three placement, but determined to not let any of the other girls see her as weak she put on a strong face and planned for a “reset.” Angeria Paris VanMichaels won her second challenge of the season, taking an early frontrunner position among the group, which added pressure to queens like Bosco and Lady Camden that looked to the next challenge as their opportunity to finally get on top. Whether queens had been in the bottom, safe or at the top so far, it was clear that most of them were stressed about their performances up until this point and knew that they’d have to make a better impression on RuPaul Charles and the judges if they hoped to win the crown.

Check out this week’s fifth episode of season 14 when it premieres in full Friday night January 28 at 8 pm ET on VH1.

