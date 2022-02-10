‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ episode 6 sneak peek: Daya Betty goes from ‘Diabetica’ to ‘Bitter Betty’

In this week’s sneak peak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 episode 6, the queens return from the main stage to reflect on the last week of the competition. While Jorgeous gets a boost of confidence for a powerful lipsync, DeJa Skye and Daya Betty are at odds over who is more pressed over their placement as “safe.” Not one to keep her thoughts to herself, Jasmine Kennedie says that DeJa is right and maybe Daya should change her name to “Bitter Betty.” Watch the full sneak peek preview video above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

The next morning, RuPaul Charles wastes no time introducing the queens to their next maxi challenge. To set the stage, Ru says that Michelle Visage has such an online shopping problem that they have a surplus of unwanted items she ordered. Using the contents of packages from “Glamazon Prime,” the queens must create from scratch “unforgettable looks” using the “unconventional materials.”

After claiming their packages, we see that the contents include kites, rubber globes and oven mitts, inflatable pools and random swaths of fabric. Willow Pill was at a disadvantage when her physical ailments prevented her from opening any of the packages and so she had to resort to picking up the unwanted items that the other queens were leaving behind. Daya was excited for the opportunity to step into her own in a challenge that she felt was up her alley, but the other girls clocked her shutting Willow’s baby doll dress idea down out of a hunger for a win because she, too, was planning a baby doll dress.

Check out this week’s sixth episode of season 14 when it premieres in full Friday night February 11 at 8 pm ET on VH1.

