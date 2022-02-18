‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ episode 7 sneak peek: Daya Betty shades Jorgeous for making the ‘sexiest napkin’ last week

In this week’s sneak peak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 episode 7, the queens return from the main stage to reflect on the last week of the competition, but Daya Betty is still “Bitter Betty” over Jorgeous winning the design challenge for creating what she calls “the sexiest napkin” she’s ever seen. Watch the full sneak peek preview video above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

As seen in the preview, Daya voices her disappointment over being called “safe” yet again despite spending so much time designing every aspect of her outfit and creating a garment “out of literally nothing” when other girls just glued stuff to a bodysuit. Both Jorgeous and Jasmine Kennedie called Daya out in their own confessionals for being jealous that others are in the top when she continues to “give Crystal Methyd” in her looks. The next morning Daya gave Jorgeous an apology for her attitude, but Jasmine was not buying it as authentic.

Also in the preview, Jasmine gets props from the other girls for living up to the promise of being a formidable opponent in a lipsync and Lady Camden warns the girls that she has “more of a fire under [her] ass” now that she’s been in the top twice without winning.

Check out this week’s seventh episode of season 14 when it premieres in full Friday night February 11 at 8 pm ET on VH1.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Project Runway” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.