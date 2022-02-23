‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ episode 8 sneak peek: The library is open for the seasonal ‘Reading Is Fundamental’ mini challenge

In this week’s sneak peak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 episode 8, RuPaul Charles opens the library for the always-awaited “Reading Is Fundamental” mini challenge. In their shady readings of each other, Willow Pill‘s size, the rumored love match between Jorgeous and Orion Story, and Ru’s own disappointment in the girls’ fashion are all hot topics. Watch the full sneak peek preview video above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

Also seen in the sneak peak, while Jasmine Kennedie is bummed she wasn’t one of the top two queens of the previous week, her coming out in her trans identity to the other girls during the “Untucked” episode has given her newfound strength and a support system of friends. Speaking of sisterhood, when the girls enter the spotlight to read each other to filth, Angeria Paris VanMichaels takes a dig at Lady Camden‘s jawline, Camden refers to Jorgeous as a “waste of time,” and DeJa Skye calls out Kerri Colby for still not getting a “condragulations” from Ru.

Check out this week’s eighth episode of season 14 when it premieres in full Friday night February 25 at 8 pm ET on VH1.

