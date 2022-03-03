‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ episode 9 sneak peek: Jasmine Kennedie and DeJa Skye realize they’re only winless queens left

In this week’s sneak peak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 episode 9, Jasmine Kennedie moves beyond her tears after eliminating Kerri Colby in last week’s LSFYL. Jasmine felt some type of way about sending home the queen in the competition that was such a friend and inspiration to her. Watch the full sneak peek preview video above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

Also seen in the sneak peak, Willow Pill appreciates how “openly competitive” Daya Betty is, while also acknowledging how “not openly competitive” she is. Bosco also lets DeJa Skye know that the safe queens thought she might have been in the bottom, and then points out that only Jasmine and DeJa don’t have challenge wins of all the queens still in the running. We also get to see the full mini challenge play out where the queens photo bomb pictures of famous men in a humorous way. The winner of the mini challenge is tasked with picking the two teams for the week’s maxi challenge that asks the queens to present Drag Con panels on the topic of “men.”

Check out this week’s ninth episode of season 14 when it premieres in full Friday night March 3 at 8 pm ET on VH1.

