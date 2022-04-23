‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 14 ‘Grand Finale’ recap: America’s next drag superstar is…

On this 14th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RuPaul Charles put 14 queens through her annual gauntlet of lipsync smackdowns, comedy roasts and game shows, soap opera spoofs, mini and maxi challenges, library reads and chocolate bar unwrapping to find “America’s next drag superstar.” In the end, only five queens remained with a chance to snatch the coveted crown and scepter. Was it Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden or Willow Pill that had the right mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent that Ru was looking for?

Check out our full “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 “Grand Finale” recap below:

For the first time in three seasons, the “Drag Race” finale took place in front of a live audience — this time at the Flamingo Las Vegas, home of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” show. In the spirit of Sin City, the cast of season 14 walked the catwalk in their best showgirl couture. Highlights of the cast parade included Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté as both the Beauty and the Beast, Kerri Colby with an infinity gauntlet glove, Maddy Morphosis with a play on Elvis Presley, and Jorgeous in silver fringe and a feathered headpiece. Ru herself descended from the ceiling with a troop of dancing Pit Crew members, followed by Michelle Visage who bombarded the stage to announce that the City of Las Vegas had officially declared April 22nd “RuPaul Day.”

Because this season was unlike any other with a record five finalists, instead of a lipsync smackdown for the crown Ru asked each of the queens to prepare their own unique solo number to show off their personality and why they deserve the crown. First up was Angeria with another original number, “Check My Track Number.” Highlighting her comedic energy, Angie’s performance was grounded in choreo and her ability to bring a smile to everyone’s face with her confidence and pageantry elegance. After the performance, Ru introduced Angie’s parents who were in the house to support her. They said that as parents it’s important to support and love your children, a belief system that gave Angie the “I can do anything I put my mind to” attitude that was self-evident throughout her journey on the show.

Bosco’s season was emphasized by her willingness to be competitive and using her sex appeal as a weapon both in challenges and on the runway. For her final performance, Bosco showed off her “Devil” side with a cerebral show that started with her as a white-feathered angel that eventually transformed into a wingless demon. Supported by her boyfriend and drag mother from Seattle, Bosco said that the biggest revelation for her this season was that though she didn’t go into the show expecting to make friends she actually did walk away with a sisterhood of friends and peers in the other girls.

Daya came out of the season looking like the villain because of her outspoken nature, but it’s a personality trait that she described as a competitive spirit and punk rock attitude that she stands by. She represented that energy in her performance of “Fighter” as an elegant and sparkly bug that escaped from a web and stepped into her own skin. As expected, Daya embraced her character by explaining that her drag is inspired by women who don’t fit into a box and are rough around the edges. Her boyfriend said that he’s so proud of the way she expresses her emotions and doesn’t hide them and Daya said that her takeaway from the show is that what matters in life is how you respond to the curve balls and you keep fighting through it.

Camden came out blazing for her performance of “I Fell Down (I Got Up)” that highlighted her ballet training and referenced her infamous Freddie Mercury moment on the runway. She included a reveal into a unitard and incorporated a final lift from the her dances that was a true showstopping moment for her. Her entire package emphasized how important it was for her to take risks and reveal her true self instead of playing it safe. With her birth and drag mother in the audience, Camden had the support that she may have lacked as a young boy who dreamed of embracing the queer and feminine side that she now can show off in drag.

Willow’s performance of “I Hate People” also referenced her iconic moments on the show, including throwing a toaster in the bath, and made a joke out of how fiercely different she is from everyone else we’ve seen on the show. By the end she threw away the huge beige floral piece that surrounded her face to reveal two more heads on her shoulder, and then shocked everyone by lifting up her skirt to show a third head between her legs. Willow described how overwhelming the positive reception has been since the show aired and introduced the audience to her mom and sister who supported her from her very first drag outfit shopping experience. Willow closed out by saying that drag is best explained as “mental illness and rhinestones,” leaving Ru and the rest of the audience in stitches.

While Ru deliberated who among the final five should make it to the lipsync for the crown between a final two, the cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live,” including Kameron Michaels, Trinity K. Bonet, Kahanna Montrese, Naomi Smalls, Derrick Barry, and Jaida Essence Hall, performed their song “Losing Is the New Winning” alongside the cast of season 14. Afterward, Ru revealed via a slot machine wheel on the big screen that the final two were Lady Camden and Willow Pill!

Before the final lipsync, it was time for the Miss Congeniality announcement. To reveal this season’s cast favorite, last year’s winner Symone and Miss Congeniality recipient LaLa Ri made their return to the stage. LaLa announced that based on the cast’s own votes for each other, Kornbread was Miss Congeniality!

Finally, it was time for Camden and Willow to go head-to-head to determine who would win the newly announced cash prize of $150,000, a bigger prize than has ever been awarded on the show. And, as Ru explained, because this season was so hotly contested, the runner-up would receive a prize of $50,000 of their own. In the final showdown, Camden and Willow performed to Cher‘s version of the ABBA classic “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).” Camden wore a white jacket and skirt with a royal crown on her head and Willow began in a hilariously oversized pink pin stripe suit with enormous arms that hung to the floor. While Camden went for the dance interpretation of the song, Willow relied on her quirky comedy to tear away the jacket and show that she was in oversized matching pants that ran the length of her body. At the bridge of the song, Camden “tripped” on the floor and revealed a long red wig and matching enflamed bodysuit underneath while Willow tore away the pants to finish the song in a purple catsuit of her own. Both queens performed well and gave the audience moments to eat up, but in the end Ru could only select one of them as the champion. Ru’s decision for the winner of season 14 and the title of America’s next drag superstar was… Willow Pill!

NEXT SEASON: Eight “Drag Race” champions return to the Werk Room to compete in the ultimate season of “Drag Race All Stars.”