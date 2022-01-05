‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14: Watch the first 11 minutes before Friday’s ‘finger lickin’ good’ premiere [VIDEO]

“Season 14, let’s go!” shouts RuPaul Charles during VH1’s just-released 11-minute sneak peek video of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (watch above). One by one, seven new queens step into the werk room and strut their stuff while spouting their sassy catchphrases. (The other seven queens will debut next week.) By the end of this 14th cycle, which premieres Friday, January 7 on VH1, one contestant will become the recipient of $100,000 cash and a one-year supply of cosmetics.

Let’s take a closer look at the seven introductory catchphrases from our fearless new competitors, in order of appearance:

Alyssa Hunter (26) from Cataño, Puerto Rico: “Hola, I hope you guys are ready to be slayed, ’cause it’s hunting season, bitches.”

Bosco (28) from Seattle, Washington: “All right, let’s get out there today and make a difference.”

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté (29) from Los Angeles, California: “Is you hungry? ‘Cause bitch, I’m baked.”

Willow Pill (26) from Denver, Colorado: “… Where am I?”

Kerri Colby (24) from Los Angeles, California: “I have one thing to say. Baby, you already know every kiss begins with a K.”

June Jambalaya (29) from Los Angeles, California: “Grab a fork, ladies. Jambalaya is served.”

Orion Story (25) from Grand Rapids, Michigan: “Hello, RuPaul? Yes, we’ve been trying to reach you regarding your car’s extended warranty. Oh, perfect. Well then I just have one more question for you. Are you ready, boots?”

Mama Ru appears on the video screen and tells the seven contestants they’d better “pop that p****” if they hope to survive in the competition. “Now ‘Drag Race’ is all over the world, but I gotta say, I can’t get enough of that original recipe,” the host tells the aspiring queens. “American charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent? Mm, mm, mm, finger lickin’ good.” RuPaul then reveals that one person will be told to “sashay away” at the end of the episode.

As it’s a split premiere, the other seven queens won’t make their grand debuts until next week’s episode. They are: Daya Betty (25) from Springfield, Missouri, Lady Camden (31) from San Francisco, California, Maddy Morphosis (26) from Fayetteville, Arkansas, Angeria Paris VanMicheals (27) from Atlanta, Georgia, Jorgeous (21) from Nashville, Tennessee, Jasmine Kennedie (22) from New York City, New York and DeJa Skye (31) from Fresno, California.

