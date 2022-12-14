‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15: Meet the cast of 16 new queens [WATCH]

In an assemblage of its largest cast ever, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will bless our screens once again on January 6th in its RuVealing debut of the 16 queens vying for the season 15 crown and title of “America’s next drag superstar.” Be sure to adjust your DVRs before then because in another channel-jump for the Emmy winning series, it will now air on MTV instead of VH1.

In addition to the new channel and expanded cast, the season will also advance the series into a new milestone with the airing of its 200th episode. And speaking of 200, the prize pot for the winner has been increased from the $150,000 payout Willow Pill won last season to $200,000 this time around, making it the largest single purse in regular season herstory.

Among the new cast hoping to earn the big paycheck are four queens from the Los Angeles area, the largest showing for any city this season. They are Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby and twins Spice and Sugar. Also from California, but further up north in San Francisco is Princess Poppy. The other queens from the West side of the country are Irene Dubois from Seattle, Anetra from Las Vegas, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks from Houston.

Arriving from the East are three queens from Connecticut: Amethyst from West Hartford, Robin Fierce from Hartford, and Loosey DaDuca from Ansonia. There are also three more queens from the New York tri-state area: Jax from Queens, Luxx Noir London from East Orange in New Jersey, and Marcia Marcia Marcia from Manhattan.

Holding down the Southern part of the country will be Aura Mayari from Nashville and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx from Miami.

Learn more about the new cast in “Meet the Queens” now available on the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” official YouTube page with introductions from all 16 queens and hosted by Willow.

