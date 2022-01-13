‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Meet the second group of Season 14 queens [PHOTOS]

The first episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14 introduced viewers to seven all-new queens who quickly set about showing off their skills in the CNTs (Charisma, Nerve and Talent Show). But since it was a split premiere, that meant there were seven contestants nervously waiting in the wings for their big introductions. Are you too excited to wait until Friday, January 14 to meet the rest of the cast members? Then you’re in luck. Scroll through our gallery above to see photos and bios of the second group of Season 14 queens.

The first set of seven queens were: Alyssa Hunter (26) from Cataño, Puerto Rico; Bosco (28) from Seattle, Washington; June Jambalaya (29) from Los Angeles, California; Kerri Colby (24) from Los Angeles, California; Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté (29) from Los Angeles, California; Orion Story (25) from Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Willow Pill (26) from Denver, Colorado.

Group 2 consists of the following contestants: Angeria Paris VanMicheals (27) from Atlanta, Georgia; Daya Betty (25) from Springfield, Missouri; DeJa Skye (31) from Fresno, California; Jasmine Kennedie (22) from New York City, New York; Jorgeous (21) from Nashville, Tennessee; Lady Camden (31) from San Francisco, California; and Maddy Morphosis (26) from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

In the debut episode, the CNTs proved to be the icing on the cake for Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, who won the challenge thanks to her personality-filled lip sync to her own original song. Also receiving high marks were Willow Pill (she did a comedy sketch centered around a bubble bath) and Bosco (she performed an eye-popping burlesque sequence).

At the other end of the spectrum, host RuPaul Charles wasn’t impressed with Orion Story’s trailer park aerobics comedy routine or June Jambalaya’s detail-absent African dance number. After these two bottom queens lip synced for their lives to “Water Me” by guest judge Lizzo, Mama Ru told Orion Story to “sashay away” from the competition. Who will be eliminated in Episode 2? We’ll all find out soon enough.

