‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ sneak peek video: Group 2’s queens are ‘gorgeous, sickening, campy’ [WATCH]

The 14th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” premiered last week with a split premiere, which meant only the first group of queens were introduced to audiences. Now it’s time to meet Group 2. VH1 has released a 13-minute sneak peek video of Friday’s second episode (watch above), in which the new contestants strut into the werk room and size each other up. Let’s take a closer look at the seven introductory catchphrases from the second set of competitors, in order of appearance:

Jorgeous (21) from Nashville, Tennessee: “Hellotous, it is gorgeous like Jorgeous. Ow!”

DeJa Skye (31) from Fresno, California: “All right, Season 14, let’s get sickening.”

Jasmine Kennedie (22) from New York City, New York: “Oh this, ya’ll, is just the entry look.”

Maddy Morphosis (26) from Fayetteville, Arkansas: “Get ready to pitch a tent, America. The camp queen is here.”

Angeria Paris VanMicheals (27) from Atlanta, Georgia: “The name’s Angeria, but you can call me Angie. Now let’s make it shake, honey.”

Lady Camden (31) from San Francisco, California: “Hello, you sexy bitches!”

Daya Betty (25) from Springfield, Missouri: “You Betty be ready. Woo!”

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

RuPaul Charles then informs the cast members that they are indeed the second group to “enter” the competition. “But it’s not about when you start, it’s about how long you last,” the host says cheekily. “So put some motion in your ocean and let’s get it on!”

The contestants are shocked to learn that someone (Orion Story) was already told to “sashay away” the previous week. Ru then drops a bomb on them: “By the end of tomorrow, I’ll be asking one of you to sashay away as well … so I hope y’all are hungry to win.”

The six surviving queens from last week were: Alyssa Hunter (26) from Cataño, Puerto Rico; Bosco (28) from Seattle, Washington; June Jambalaya (29) from Los Angeles, California; Kerri Colby (24) from Los Angeles, California; Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté (29) from Los Angeles, California; and Willow Pill (26) from Denver, Colorado.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.