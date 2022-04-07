‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Top 5 power rankings: Willow Pill is YOUR prediction to win, but OUR pick as least likely to win

Following last week’s double elimination of lip sync assassins Jorgeous and DeJa Skye, only five queens remain in the hunt for the 14th crown of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Heading into episode 14, the field is fairly even in terms of record. Bosco leads with three challenge wins, but was also up for elimination more often than any of the others. Daya Betty was one of the first queens eliminated before coming back, but has managed to dodge a second elimination with strong lip syncs of her own. Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Willow Pill and Lady Camden have all been consistent, only falling to the bottom once (with everyone else) after the “Snatch Game.”

Below in our “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Top 5 power rankings, we take a look back on each queen’s journey in the competition so far and drop a hot take on their chances of snatching the crown. According to your current predictions, Willow is the odds-on favorite to win with 17/5 chances of sitting on the throne, but we think she is the least likely to actually win. Agree or disagree? Tell us why we’re wrong and drop your other opinions about this season’s Top 5 in the comments below.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

1. Lady Camden

We had Camden leading in our Top 7 power rankings and are still convinced that she’ll be an underdog winner of the season. The final stretch of the competition is all about performance quality (and less about comedy) and she’s already proven in the rusical and the roast challenges that she is a cut above the rest. Camden has composure on stage, polished runway looks, and an ability to draw attention in group performances. The thing that has pushed her to the top after fading into the background early in the season is her willingness to listen to the judges and respond to their criticism — it’s this that has turned her into a player of the game that takes roles she doesn’t want to take all because the bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. Our guess is that her biggest reward is going to be the crown.

2. Bosco

Jorgeous spoke truth when she shaded Bosco for being in the bottom three times in one episode, but at that time she didn’t know that Bosco would also become the winningest queen of the season (so far). With three challenge wins, Bosco has shown that she can deliver what the judges are looking for and that she has a passion for success. Her hurdle in the last couple of challenges will be her runway — everyone is growing tired of the corset-plus-bikini look and she must know this, so we expect her to go full glam soon, giving the judges a “wow” moment when she turns on the runway in a look they haven’t seen from her yet.

3. Angeria Paris VanMichaels

Let’s not get it twisted — Angie has one of the strongest and most endearing personalities of the season, but that played into the comedy challenges earlier in the season much more than it’s playing into the most recent music- and dance-related challenges. While Angie is surely going to get a lot of #TeamAngeria tweets for the finale, it’s going to take everything she has to seal the deal with the judges that may have lost their lust for her charisma. Like Bosco, Angie also suffers from repetitive runway looks that feed too strongly into her pageant aesthetic of beautiful gowns and up-dos.

4. Daya Betty

It’s official — Daya is the assassin slayer. Daya defeated Jasmine Kennedie in the first round of the Lalaparuza and then managed to take out both Jorgeous and DeJa last week. If anyone is fully prepared for what’s thrown their way in the final episodes, and another lipsync smackdown in the finale, it’s Daya. Last time we ranked the girls we decided that Daya’s (lack of) popularity with the fans might keep her from being crowned, but fans are fickle and strong performances in the next few episodes could sway enough minds to make her a challenger to the throne… especially if some of the other girls continue to fade.

5. Willow Pill

We see your predictions and we hear them — Willow is a hugely popular queen and deserving of the crown, but from our vantage point the rusical was a glimpse into her vulnerable spot. Though the judges were complimentary of her turn as the Green Fairy, it was a character that should have had more spunk, more vitality and stronger dancing skills than Willow was ultimately able to deliver. That makes her vulnerable going into a challenge where they’ll be remixing one of Ru’s songs. If past seasons are anything to go by, this is the point in the competition where your energy has to be at an all time high and the girls that don’t deliver strong dance performances can come up just short of making the finale. There’s also the precedent of a lipsync smackdown for the crown, and though Willow did beat Bosco in the Lalaparuza, she felt she needed a specific song in order to do that. Would she be so lucky in the grand finale? We aren’t so sure.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.