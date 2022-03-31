‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Top 7 power rankings: Can underdog Lady Camden pull out a victory?

Following last week’s unraveling of the gold chocolate bar, seven queens still remain in the hunt for the 14th crown of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Now, 12 episodes deep and with only half of the cast eliminated so far, RuPaul Charles and the rest of the judges must ditch the non-eliminations and set their sights on narrowing down the race to find “America’s next drag superstar.” Will it be Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Jorgeous, Lady Camden or Willow Pill?

Below in our “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Top 7 power rankings, we take a look back on each queen’s journey in the competition so far and assess their chances at snatching the most coveted crown in entertainment. Agree or disagree? Drop your opinions about this season’s Top 7 in the comments below.

1. Lady Camden

After slipping into the background early on in the season, this underdog has been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks and is poised to peak at the right time in the competition. Camden is one of three girls with two wins to her name, and most recently of the three. She was leagues better than any of the other queens in this week’s rusical and as a trained dancer should perform really well in the expected “final four” Ru song remix episode if she makes it that far. Camden’s vulnerable spot is the upcoming comedy roast challenge because she’s known as one of the sweeter girls in the cast — if she can turn up the heat on guest of honor Ross Mathews and the other queens and execute a challenge so far out of her comfort zone well then the other girls should be very afraid in the home stretch.

2. Angeria Paris VanMichaels

If you’ve been following Monét X Change‘s “Pit Stop” all season then you know that she’s long backed Angie as one of her favorites of the season. Like Camden, Angie has two challenge wins, but unlike her they came early in the season and she’s since fallen into a rut of safety. In fact, Angie may have had her worst showing this week, barely escaping the bottom after failing to make her small part in “Moulin Ru!” memorable. Angie is one of the most versatile queens this season, showing up with solid performances in comedic acting and as a stage performer, but her bread and butter is the pageant glamour she brings to the runway. She’s universally loved all over the internet, so her strongest asset toward a possible win is the Twitter vote that Ru calls for among the four finalists. Are you #TeamAngie?

3. Willow Pill

Willow started out the competition so strong, surprising the judges in her odd talent show performance and then winning the animal print ball challenge in week three. Since then she’s lost a bit of her luster, especially since her good friend Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté left the competition, but her strategic approach to the game has proven effective. Willow consciously keeps many of her talents a secret from the other girls and the judges for as long as possible in order to capitalize on the element of surprise. Willow, nearly as versatile of a performer and stylist as Angie, has only one vulnerable spot and that’s dancing. Her win over Bosco in the Lalaparuza wasn’t a slam dunk, and when the final two stages of most seasons involve high levels of choreography and lipsync head-to-heads, Willow’s chance of outshining her sisters lower significantly.

4. Jorgeous

Someone set to perform really well in the last few weeks of the competition is Jorgeous. Easily the most formidable lipsync assassin in recent memory, Jorgeous is feared as a dance floor opponent and could very well be unbeatable in a lipsync for the crown contest. It’s also largely discussed among the girls that Ru is obsessed with Jorgeous, based on the way he looks at her when she takes the stage and when delivering critiques. That being said, Jorgeous has been in the bottom in four different weeks, with the judges pleading with her to bring her catwalk confidence to all of the challenges. So far she’s been unable to rise to their expectations — middle of the pack seems fitting for someone who could easily rise to the top or fall to the bottom at moment’s notice.

5. Bosco

Bosco joins Camden and Angie as the third queen with two wins, but as Jorgeous pointed out in from of the judges, she also had to lipsync for her life three times in one episode and has now been literally eliminated, too. The gold bar is a true second chance for Bosco and the upcoming roast is right up her alley — Bosco did win the “Reading Is Fundamental” shade-throwing mini challenge, after all — so there’s an opportunity for her to turn things around, but is it too late?

6. Daya Betty

Like Bosco, Daya has literally already been eliminated, a fact she conveniently forgot every time she whined about Jorgeous and Jasmine Kennedie being saved from elimination despite multiple trips to the bottom. What plagues Daya most is her likeness to Crystal Methyd and the lack of polish and surprise that she brings to the runway. Her strength is character-building in acting challenges, by far, but unluckily for her those appear less frequently in the second half of the season. And honestly, when put up for the Twitter fan vote, no base is likely to be smaller than #TeamDaya.

7. DeJa Skye

She’d never admit it, but there’s something that must be said about DeJa’s only challenge win coming at the same time that every other girl doing so bad that they all fall to the bottom. Is there any way to interpret that other than a win by default, even if she was good as Lil Jon? DeJa is a seamstress that makes most of her own clothes, but the taste level is not up to the standards of the rest of the girls left. Let’s be real, DeJa has survived this long not because she’s the lipsync assassin Ru declared her on episode two, but because other girls faltered worse and earlier than she did.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1.