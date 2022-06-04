‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Now YOU can predict who will win ‘All Stars 7’ and who’ll be blocked next

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7 kicked off Friday, May 20 on Paramount+ with a double episode that welcomed back eight of the most iconic winners of all time. The big twist this season is that none of the contestants will be eliminated. Instead, only the four queens who earn the most Legendary Legend Stars will make it to the grand finale, where they’ll fight for a grand prize of $200,000 and the title of Queen of All Queens. So who will win “All Stars 7” and who’ll be blocked next by the platinum plunger? It’s time for you to make your predictions at Gold Derby and prove your worth as the smartest “Drag Race” viewer on the planet.

The eight former winners who returned to the competition this year are Raja (Season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (Season 5), Yvie Oddly (Season 11), Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12), Monét X Change (All Stars 4), Trinity the Tuck (All Stars 4), Shea Couleé (All Stars 5) and The Vivienne (UK 1). Once again, RuPaul Charles serves as host and head judge.

Here are the questions you can predict for every remaining episode of Season 7:

Who will win ‘Drag Race’?

Who will win the mini challenge?

Who will be in the Top 2 and WIN the lip sync?

Who will be in the Top 2 and LOSE the lip sync?

Who will be blocked by the maxi challenge winner?

Last year our user Reuven Malter topped 361 others on the overall Season 6 leaderboard to win our “Drag Race” contest. This user predicted all 49 questions throughout the season with leading 94.00% accuracy and a 34,671 point score. Rounding out the Top 5 were TomJerry at 92.00%, chicano1616 at 92.00%, folklorevoodoo at 90.00% and MellowDrama at 89.50%.

