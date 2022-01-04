‘Passing’s’ Ruth Negga passes Ann Dowd to reach the Best Supporting Actress Oscar top 5

New year, new supporting actress top five. “Passing” star Ruth Negga continued her slow ascent up the Best Supporting Actress Oscar odds and finally entered the top five over the holidays in fifth place.

The former nominee displaced Ann Dowd (“Mass”), who had a stranglehold on the top spot earlier in the season after stellar notices out of Sundance last January. However, the Emmy winner gradually trended downward, losing the No. 1 ranking in October to Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), who remains perched at the top. Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”) is in second place, while Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) has continued her own surge, climbing one spot to third place in the past week over Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”).

Negga, who exudes a mysterious magnetism as Clare, a Black woman who passes as white, in “Passing,” has generated acclaim for her performance, but, perhaps due to the small-scale nature of Rebecca Hall‘s black-and-white film, she was stuck in sixth place for the better part of the fall. And unlike the films of the other four predicted supporting actress nominees, “Passing” is not expected to reap a Best Picture nomination, currently sitting outside the top 20. Negga’s candidacy has gotten a boost in recent weeks as she’s won a handful of awards from critics groups, though she was snubbed by the Critics Choice Awards.

The actress certainly isn’t a lock by any means, but there is passion for her performance and she has defied expectations before, having knocked out Amy Adams, seemingly a shoo-in for “Arrival,” from the Best Actress lineup five years ago with another gerund-titled film, “Loving.” Maybe that’s her secret.

Oscar odds for Best Supporting Actress

