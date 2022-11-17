Ryan Medrano (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘They saw me more as a threat than a benefit’

Wednesday’s ninth episode of “Survivor 43,” Jeff Probst surprised the top 10 with two immunity idol necklaces and two tribal councils. The players returned the favor by surprising us with two blindsides. In the second of the night’s two eliminations, Ryan Medrano was taken by Cody Assenmacher, Cassidy Clark, Mike Gabler and Jesse Lopez. Read his “Survivor 43” exit interview below.

Ryan reacted to the vote, feigning the shock of a blindside in a vote that he likely saw coming his way. He said, “I, uh, just got blindsided,” and added “Honestly, I’m not even really disappointed – I played as hard as I could. I got to go fishing like I wanted.” In the end, the experience seemed to be about the adventure for Ryan, resulting in instances like last week when he felt comfortable enough leaving the tribe for three hours to fish while they contemplated possible voting him out instead of Jeanine Zheng. He knew nothing of the possibility that he’d be voted out then, but he surely knew that his only foothold in the game was providing food.

Since the merge, Ryan’s strategy was to rest on the tribe’s need of him as a provider. As the one person capable of successfully fishing, Ryan repeatedly reminded the tribe that without him they’d go hungry. That thought process continued into tonight’s tribal council, where he thinly threatened his group of five that he brought a backpack full of clams he caught with him and if they voted him out he’d take them with him. While the food was something they weighed in their thoughts on voting him out, no one really ever saw Ryan as a strategic threat.

Earlier in the episode, Cassidy made it clear that this was her chance to enact revenge on Ryan after he had attempted to vote her out early in the game at the Coco tribe. Since then she’d be trying to get enough votes against him, but had come up short. Jesse and Cody were in a swing vote position this time, and in their consideration acknowledged that Ryan is not a strategic threat outside of his ability to win immunity challenges, of which he hadn’t even won one yet. Their vote seems to have come down to Ryan’s elimination not unsettling any other relationships they have in the game and an ability to move forward with the players they’d like to.

In the end, Ryan overestimated how badly the tribe would need him around just for the food. He may have forgotten that the game runs on a shortened schedule these days and the players no longer need to sustain their survival for 39 days, but for only 26 instead. Ryan at least acknowledged his overestimation in his final remarks:

“I thought I could help people get further than they thought I could help them get, so I guess they saw me more as a threat than a benefit to have. But I’m definitely excited to see how this game goes and how they’re going to play.”

