Golden Globes favorite Ryan Murphy honored with Carol Burnett Award

In less than a quarter century, Ryan Murphy has produced 20 TV series (and counting), which means he is only six such credits away from outpacing the legendary Norman Lear. After being honored with the Producers Guild of America’s Norman Lear Award in 2018, Murphy is now going to follow Lear as the next recipient of the Carol Burnett Golden Globe Award for career achievement in television. Like his predecessor, he has earned this tribute because he has made a name for himself as an innovative and inclusive creator whose body of work constitutes its own distinct era within TV history.

At 57, Murphy is the youngest Carol Burnett Award honoree so far. After originally being bestowed upon its namesake (85) in 2019, the special prize has gone to Ellen DeGeneres (61, 2020) and Lear (98, 2021). According to Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne, Murphy was chosen because of his unique ability to “enthrall audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century.”

Since 2004, 13 of Murphy’s TV projects have collectively amassed 59 Golden Globe nominations and 13 wins. As a producer, he has conquered each of the three possible Best Series categories at least once, with “Nip/Tuck” (Drama, 2005), “Glee” (Comedy, 2010-2011), and “American Crime Story” (Limited, 2017; 2019). Actors who have received Golden Globes for their work on his programs include Chris Colfer and Jane Lynch (“Glee”), Jessica Lange and Lady Gaga (“American Horror Story”), Sarah Paulson and Darren Criss (“American Crime Story”), Matt Bomer (“The Normal Heart”), and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”).

Other series on Murphy’s resume include “Scream Queens,” “Feud,” “The Politician,” “Hollywood,” “Ratched,” and “Halston.” One of his newest, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” is in the running for this year’s Best TV Movie/Limited Series Golden Globe, as well as the corresponding lead male (Evan Peters) and both supporting (Richard Jenkins and Niecy Nash) acting awards.

Murphy has also produced five narrative and four documentary feature films and earned directing credits for “Running with Scissors” (2006), “Eat Pray Love” (2010), and Best Comedy/Musical Film Golden Globe nominee “The Prom” (2020). He has been nominated for two Grammys as well as two Tonys, winning once in 2019 for producing a revival of “The Boys in the Band.” At the Primetime Emmys, he has collected six trophies from 37 nominations across 12 categories.

Murphy will officially receive the Carol Burnett Award during the 80th Golden Globes ceremony, airing Tuesday, January 10 on NBC and streaming on Peacock.