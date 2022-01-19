Ryusuke Hamaguchi (‘Drive My Car’) zooms ahead in Best Director Oscar predictions

Exactly one month ago, Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) was in eighth place to win the Best Director Oscar on Gold Derby’s predictions chart. Now he’s zoomed up to sixth place. That means the Japanese helmer is *thisclose* to being nominated for his first career Oscar, after recently winning the directing trophy at the National Society of Film Critics Awards. “Drive My Car” also claimed top feature prizes with that group, plus the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, a rare feat for a film not in the English language.

Can Hamaguchi break into the Oscar lineup for Best Director? The five auteurs currently ahead of him, according to Gold Derby odds, are Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”). See more Oscar odds and rankings.

Remember, the directors branch of the academy often goes out of their way to nominate a non-American critical darling whose film is in contention for the Best International Film category. Just last year Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”) earned such a directing bid. Other recent contenders include Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Paweł Pawlikowski (“Cold War”) and Michael Haneke (“Amour”). This year, “Drive My Car” is the foreign movie most likely to fit that bill.

If Hamaguchi were to ultimately win the Oscar for Best Director, he would follow a recent pattern of foreign filmmakers who claimed that top prize. (See the historical list of directing champions.) The trend includes such helmers as Ang Lee for “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) and “Life of Pi” (2012), Alejandro G. Inarritu for “Birdman” (2014) and “The Revenant” (2015), Cuaron for “Gravity” (2013) and “Roma” (2018), Guillermo Del Toro for “The Shape of Water” (2017), Bong for “Parasite” (2019) and Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland” (2020).

“Drive My Car” tells the story of a recent widower (Hidetoshi Nishijima) who is hired to direct a production of “Uncle Vanya.” A young woman (Toko Miura) is assigned to be his chauffeur, which initially frustrates him as he has a routine of driving himself and studying his lines. The three-hour movie began its awards run at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won statues for Best Screenplay (Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe), the FIPRESCI Prize and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.

Separate and apart from its Best Director chances, “Drive My Car” is also the front-runner to win this year’s Best International Film Oscar. However, Hamaguchi wouldn’t personally take home an Oscar in that category, as it would instead go to the submitting country as a whole, in this case Japan. It would be the fifth Japanese film to win the category, following victories for “Rashomon” (1951), “Gate of Hell” (1954), “Samurai, The Legend of Musashi” (1955) and “Departures” (2008).

