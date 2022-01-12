Join the discussion: If there was a SAG Award category for limited/movie ensemble, what would be nominated?

Even though the Screen Actors Guild Awards have ensemble categories for drama series, comedy series and motion pictures, they, after all these years, still don’t have one for limited series and TV movies. Boo! “Part of me feels bad that this category didn’t exist in [previous] years because the ‘Mrs. America’ and ‘When They See Us’ ensembles didn’t get a chance to collect their [honors],” says user wolfali in this regard in our TV forums. But which five casts would be nominated this year if an ensemble category for limited series and TV movies did exist? Read on for our forum posters’ hot takes and predictions and then join the discussion to have YOUR say.

According to the forum posters who shared their predictions, the five nominees this year would be the following:

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Maid” (Netflix)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

As of this writing, “Dopesick,” “Impeachment,” “Mare” and “The White Lotus” have been included in every forecasted lineup, while “Maid” was left off of just a single one. Trailing these five series with one mention apiece are “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon) and “Station Eleven” (HBO Max), the latter of which has “hands down the best ensemble of the year,” per user JV.

Other potential contenders would include “Genius: Aretha” (Nat Geo), “Halston” (Netflix), “Hawkeye” (Disney+), “Landscapers” (HBO), “Midnight Mass” (Netflix), “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu), “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO) and “The Shrink Next Door” (Apple TV+).

As for which series would be the likeliest to reign victorious, our forum posters are divided between “Mare” and “The White Lotus.” On this matter, Owl-Always-watching simply states, “‘Mare’ would probably have taken it.”

A reader named wolfali elaborates, “‘Mare of Easttown‘ seems to have more consistent support as a contender than ‘The White Lotus’ if we’re going by how they both performed with [the Critics Choice Awards], but ‘The White Lotus’ is also a lot more ensemble-driven as a show, which is something we’ve seen SAG[-AFTRA] gravitate towards in the past, even if the show isn’t necessarily the biggest Emmy/Oscar contender in its field (‘This is Us’ over ‘The Americans,’ ‘[The Marvelous Mrs.] Maisel’ over ‘Fleabag,’ ‘[The Trial of the] Chicago 7’ over ‘Minari,’ etc).”

These thoughts are echoed by Joe Langer, who surmises that “The White Lotus” would perhaps have the edge in this scenario since “Mare’s” leading lady, Kate Winslet, could be seen as the face of the show.

