SAG Awards film nominations forum reactions: Cheers for ‘House of Gucci’ love, jeers for Kristen Stewart snub

Soon after the nominees were announced for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, our forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders) unleashed their opinions on the performances that were recognized and those that were snubbed. When it came to the feature film nominations, folks were most vocal in lamenting the omission of Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and fuming over the inclusions of several supporting men, especially Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”) and Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”). Debates also raged as some users celebrated the multiple nominations bestowed upon “Belfast” and “House of Gucci” while others denounced them.

Below is just a sampling of our readers’ savage SAG Awards reactions regarding the nominees in the six film categories. Take a look, then jump in if you’re brave enough. The film and TV winners will be revealed on February 27 during a live show that will be simulcast on TBS and TNT. No host has yet been announced. Gold Derby’s predictions center is open, so make your first picks right now.

SEE 2022 SAG Awards Nominations: Full List

BEST ENSEMBLE

xohours: I KNEW SAG WOULD LOVE “HOUSE OF GUCCI.”

GD: “House of Gucci” overperforms again.

kbc: Figured “Mass” just wasn’t going to surface anywhere with SAG.

Derrick Eoghan Oisin O’Callaghan: Stunned “The Harder They Fall” & “West Side Story” didn’t get nominated.

BEST ACTOR

Butz: RIP Leonardo DiCaprio.

sarahvsmovies: Javier Bardem is quite a choice.

Carlo: Sorry, Peter Dinklage, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicolas Cage and many, many more…

BEST ACTRESS

M: NO KRISTEN STEWART?????

Ivan Ranjit: Waitttttt what. The Kristen Stewart snub is the most shocking snub this season and she’s lost her front runner status immediately.

tom92: Come through, Nicole Kidman.

FreemanGriffin: So happy that Olivia Colman is on this list!

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

LLLhawks: Ben Affleck! NIIIICE.

m_butterfly: No “Belfast” men, wow.

FreemanGriffin: Atrocious. No David Alvarez or Mike Faist. No Jamie Dornan or Ciaran Hinds. Just evil nominations there.

mimikadd: Bradley Cooper…just why.

24fanatic: Bradley Cooper making it in for “Licorice Pizza” but that film not making it in for Ensemble reveals that the people voting did not watch that film and voted for the “star.”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

forwardswill: Aunjanue Ellis snubbed!

Luca: RUTH NEGGA!! She did THAT.

Nate: Cate Blanchett for “Nightmare Alley” over Aunjanue Ellis?

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE

GD: No “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in Stunt Ensemble, as it should be.

LLLhawks: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” snubbed for stunts in favor of “Black Widow”? LOL.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?