SAG Awards TV nominations forum reactions: Cheers for ‘Yellowstone’ cast, jeers for ‘Pose’ snubs

Once the nominees were revealed for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, our forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders) were quick to share their thoughts about the television performances included and those that were ignored. In particular, users celebrated the solid showings by the performers from “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” and lamented the shutouts of the “Insecure” and “Pose” actors. Arguments also resulted from beloved limited series “Mare of Easttown” receiving a few questionable notices.

Below is just a sampling of our readers’ brutally honest SAG Awards reactions to the nominees in the nine TV categories. Take a look, then join in if you’re brave enough. The film and TV awards will be handed out on February 27 during a live show that will be simulcast on TBS and TNT. No host has yet been announced. Gold Derby’s predictions center is open, so make your first picks right now.

BEST DRAMA ENSEMBLE

kat_ebbs: “Yellowstone,” wow!

wolfali: So “This Is Us” missed again? *Pretends to be shocked.*

Nate: Wow, did “Squid Game” get a way bigger reception than I ever thought possible!

Carlo: Sorry “The Morning Show” haters… these awards are about acting and the acting is great on that show!

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

alexdrake: No Matthew Macfadyen??

Kay: My favorite nomination here is Kieran Culkin.

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

marcus_emn: The way Sarah Snook has the potential to sweep the winter awards all the way to the Emmys. We love to see it.

Atypical: Sad that Mj Rodriguez was never given her due here.

BEST COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Carlo: “Ted Lasso” will rule… and deservedly so.

Atypical: Nothing for “Insecure” bites.

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

String Cheese Theory: Michael Douglas, the unfunniest man on the planet, over Nicholas Hoult?

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Manav: JUNO TEMPLE is the best nomination. The MVP of “Ted Lasso” Season 2.

Jays: I feel bad for Selena Gomez. “Only Murders in the Building” did great here but she keeps getting paid dust.

PeytonKawai for Dame Kate Winslet: HANNAH WADDINGHAM, ELLE FANNING & JUNO TEMPLE!!! Finally!!!

BEST TV MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

forwardswill: Murray Bartlett!

BEST TV MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Manav: JEAN SMART AND NOT JULIANNE NICHOLSON.

a spoonful of sugar: Jessica Chastain deserved to get in alongside Oscar Isaac for “Scenes from a Marriage.”

Ivo Stoyanov: Jennifer Coolidge is so exquisite in every frame of “The White Lotus.”

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE

SN: Oh, famous action show “Mare of Easttown,” lol.

kat_ebbs: There are way more worthy stunts contenders than “Mare of Easttown.”

AimerArrow: Bahahahahaha legit LOLd at “Mare of Easttown” for Stunt Ensemble.

