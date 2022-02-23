SAG Awards 2022 ceremony presenters: Casts of ‘Belfast,’ ‘CODA,’ ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘King Richard’

For Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony, 17 film ensemble cast members will be taking the stage as presenters. Honoring a long tradition for this event, ensemble nominees will be introducing clips from their movies. The 28th annual event airs live from Santa Monica on TBA and TNT this Sunday, February 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. PT.

Cast nominees taking part are:

“Belfast” — Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciaran Hinds

“CODA” — Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin

“Don’t Look Up” — Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry

“House of Gucci” — Lady Gaga, Jared Leto

“King Richard” — Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Will Smith

In news announced earlier this week, the show’s producers are staging a mini-reunion of the acclaimed “Hamilton” cast with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom, Jr. opening the 2022 program presented by the Screen Actors Guild.

Oscar and Emmy winner Kate Winslet will present Dame Helen Mirren, also an Oscar and Emmy champ, with the life achievement award. Other presenters announced on Tuesday were Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”), Rosario Dawson (“Dopesick”), Ross Butler (“To All the Boys”) and Vanessa Hudgens (“tick, tick… Boom!”). More celebrities will be added soon.

SAG/AFTRA voters are now marking their ballots for six film categories and nine television categories. In addition to the film ensembles mentioned above, television ensemble nominees for drama are “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Morning Show,” “Squid Game,” “Succession” and “Yellowstone.” Comedy ensemble nominees are “The Great,” “Hacks,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.”

