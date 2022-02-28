SAG Awards 2022: Who were the 10 Experts with the best prediction score for TV winners?

Congratulations to 10 Experts for having the top score of 77.78% when predicting the 2022 SAG Awards 2022 TV winners on Sunday evening. They are: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Dave Karger (TCM), Susan King (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby), Peter Travers (ABC) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). They are best among 18 journalists who cover the entertainment throughout the year.

Almost 2,500 people worldwide predicted these Screen Actors Guild champs for nine categories at the Santa Monica ceremony. TV winners included “Squid Game” for three categories, “Ted Lasso” for two (including comedy ensemble) and “Succession” for drama ensemble.

For our other eight Experts predicting, the next spot at 66.67% is held by Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). We then have Clayton Davis (Variety) and Pete Hammond (Deadline) at 55.56%, followed by Tim Gray (Variety) and Matthew Jacobs at 44.44%. See Experts’ scores.

