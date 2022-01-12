SAG Awards 2022 film nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Ryan Lapierre for the best accuracy score of 80.00% when predicting the 2022 SAG Awards film nominations on Wednesday morning. He is just ahead of 43 other people tied at 76.00% and has a great point score of 38,544 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 3,500 people worldwide predicted these movie nominees in the last few months leading up to the announcement by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens. Our top scorer got 20 out of 25 nomination slots correct, with some difficult choices like Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”) for supporting actor, plus “King Richard” and “House of Gucci” for the ensemble award.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Paul Sheehan is in first place at 72.00%. In second place at 68.00% are Charlie Bright and Riley Chow. Tied at 64.00% are Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery and myself. Following at 60.00% are Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Christopher Rosen and Susan Wloszczyna. Matt Noble and Tom O’Neil are at 56.00%. See Editors’ scores.

