SAG Awards 2022 film nominations: Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) tops all Experts predicting

Congratulations to our Expert Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) for the best accuracy score of 72.00% when predicting the 2022 SAG Awards film nominations on Wednesday morning. He is just ahead of Dave Karger (IMDb), Keith Simanton (IMDb) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire) at 68.00%. These are our best predictors among 21 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 3,500 people worldwide predicted these movie nominees in the last few months leading up to the announcement by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens. Our top scorer got 18 out of 25 nomination slots correct, with some difficult choices like Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”) for supporting actor, Ruth Negga (“Passing”) for supporting actress and “King Richard” for the ensemble award.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 17 Experts predicting, Erik Davis (Fandango), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC) are tied at 64.00%. Up next at 60.00% are Clayton Davis (Variety), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Susan King (Gold Derby), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Brian Truitt (USA Today) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Tim Gray (Variety) and Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) are tied at 56.00%. We then have a tie at 52.00% for Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Matthew Jacobs and Jazz Tangcay (Variety).

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?