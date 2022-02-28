SAG Awards 2022 film winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User henryc91 for a perfect score when predicting the 2022 SAG Awards 2022 film winners on Sunday evening. He is actually tied with 66 other people at perfection but has the better point score of 19,450 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 3,900 people worldwide predicted these Screen Actors Guild champs for six categories at the Santa Monica ceremony. Movie winners included “CODA,” Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”).

SEEthe 2022 SAG Awards winners list for all film and TV categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 13 Gold Derby Editors predicting, there is a five-way tie for first place at 66.67% (four of six categories) for Charles Bright, Daniel Montgomery, Tom O’Neil, Christopher Rosen and myself. We have then a six-way tie at 50.00% for Riley Chow, Denton Davidson, Rob Licuria, Matt Noble, Paul Sheehan and Susan Wloszczyna. Marcus Dixon is next at 33.33% and then Joyce Eng at 16.67%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions