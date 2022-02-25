SAG Awards 2022 In Memoriam: Sunday’s special segment will honor Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Ed Asner and who else?

Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony will return to its normal two-hour live format on TNT and TBS. One of the highlights each year is the special In Memoriam segment. It’s been a particularly rough year with over 100 deaths of prominent actors and actresses who were likely members of SAG/AFTRA. Show producers typically are able to include approximately 40-50 people in a tribute. The 2021 segment saluted 55 people because they had responsibility for 14 months instead of 12.

Among that group will certainly be previous SAG president Ed Asner, who was also a life achievement award recipient. That honorary award was also presented to Sidney Poitier and Betty White, who both died this past year.

Who else might be featured in the 2022 tribute? Look for Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis, Oscar nominees Ned Beatty, Peter Bogdanovich and Dean Stockwell, plus Emmy champs Louie Anderson, Michael Constantine, Charles Grodin, John Madden and Peter Scolari. Other notables from the past year include Michael (“Meat Loaf”) Aday, Stuart Damon, Willie Garson, Howard Hesseman, Dwayne Hickman, Sally Kellerman, Norman Lloyd, Norm Macdonald, Gavin MacLeod, Helen McCrory, Markie Post, Bob Saget, Melvin Van Peebles, Clarence Williams III, Michael K. Williams and Jane Withers.

Here is our expansive list of almost 100 people who died since last year’s ceremony, several of whom will be honored on Sunday’s event:

Lee Aaker

Michael (“Meat Loaf”) Aday

Rick Aiello

Louie Anderson

Ed Asner

Lisa Banes

Ned Beatty

Jean-Paul Belmondo

Val Bisoglio

Peter Bogdanovich

Frank Bonner

Dieter Brummer

Sonny Chiba

Kevin Clark

Michael Constantine

Joan Copeland

Alex Cord

Johnny Crawford

Arlene Dahl

Stuart Damon

DMX

Robert Downey, Sr.

Olympia Dukakis

Willie Garson

Larry Gelman

Arlene Golonka

Saginaw Grant

Charles Grodin

Jean Hale

James Hampton

Bridget Hanley

Al Harrington

Cynthia Harris

Billie Hayes

Gloria Henry

Howard Hesseman

Dwayne Hickman

Pat Hitchcock

Robert Hogan

Sally Ann Howes

Max Julien

Alan Kalter

Sally Kellerman

Tommy Kirk

Tawny Kitaen

Hardy Kruger

Joanne Linville

Norman Lloyd

Margarita Lozano

Betty Lynn

Norm Macdonald

Gavin MacLeod

John Madden

Jackie Mason

Biz Markie

Donald Adam May

Helen McCrory

Gloria McMillan

Art Metrano

Camillo Milli

Yvette Mimieux

Sharyn Moffett

Paul Mooney

Moses J. Moseley

Francis Mossman

Michael Nader

Michael Nesmith

Sidney Poitier

Markie Post

Jane Powell

Peter Robbins

Charlie Robinson

Bob Saget

Mort Sahl

Peter Scolari

Willard Scott

Felix Silla

William Smith

Ronnie Spector

Morgan Stevens

Dean Stockwell

James Michael Tyler

Gaspard Ulliel

Melvin Van Peebles

Monica Vitti

Robert Wall

Betty White

Yvonne Wilder

Cara Williams

Clarence Williams III

Michael K. Williams

Jane Withers

Samuel E. Wright

