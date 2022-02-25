SAG Awards 2022 In Memoriam: Sunday’s special segment will honor Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Ed Asner and who else?

Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony will return to its normal two-hour live format on TNT and TBS. One of the highlights each year is the special In Memoriam segment. It’s been a particularly rough year with over 100 deaths of prominent actors and actresses who were likely members of SAG/AFTRA. Show producers typically are able to include approximately 40-50 people in a tribute. The 2021 segment saluted 55 people because they had responsibility for 14 months instead of 12.
Among that group will certainly be previous SAG president Ed Asner, who was also a life achievement award recipient. That honorary award was also presented to Sidney Poitier and Betty White, who both died this past year.
Who else might be featured in the 2022 tribute? Look for Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis, Oscar nominees Ned Beatty, Peter Bogdanovich and Dean Stockwell, plus Emmy champs Louie Anderson, Michael Constantine, Charles Grodin, John Madden and Peter Scolari. Other notables from the past year include Michael (“Meat Loaf”) Aday, Stuart Damon, Willie Garson, Howard Hesseman, Dwayne Hickman, Sally Kellerman, Norman Lloyd, Norm Macdonald, Gavin MacLeod, Helen McCrory, Markie Post, Bob Saget, Melvin Van Peebles, Clarence Williams III, Michael K. Williams and Jane Withers.
Here is our expansive list of almost 100 people who died since last year’s ceremony, several of whom will be honored on Sunday’s event:
Lee Aaker
Michael (“Meat Loaf”) Aday
Rick Aiello
Louie Anderson
Ed Asner
Lisa Banes
Ned Beatty
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Val Bisoglio
Peter Bogdanovich
Frank Bonner
Dieter Brummer
Sonny Chiba
Kevin Clark
Michael Constantine
Joan Copeland
Alex Cord
Johnny Crawford
Arlene Dahl
Stuart Damon
DMX
Robert Downey, Sr.
Olympia Dukakis
Willie Garson
Larry Gelman
Arlene Golonka
Saginaw Grant
Charles Grodin
Jean Hale
James Hampton
Bridget Hanley
Al Harrington
Cynthia Harris
Billie Hayes
Gloria Henry
Howard Hesseman
Dwayne Hickman
Pat Hitchcock
Robert Hogan
Sally Ann Howes
Max Julien
Alan Kalter
Sally Kellerman
Tommy Kirk
Tawny Kitaen
Hardy Kruger
Joanne Linville
Norman Lloyd
Margarita Lozano
Betty Lynn
Norm Macdonald
Gavin MacLeod
John Madden
Jackie Mason
Biz Markie
Donald Adam May
Helen McCrory
Gloria McMillan
Art Metrano
Camillo Milli
Yvette Mimieux
Sharyn Moffett
Paul Mooney
Moses J. Moseley
Francis Mossman
Michael Nader
Michael Nesmith
Sidney Poitier
Markie Post
Jane Powell
Peter Robbins
Charlie Robinson
Bob Saget
Mort Sahl
Peter Scolari
Willard Scott
Felix Silla
William Smith
Ronnie Spector
Morgan Stevens
Dean Stockwell
James Michael Tyler
Gaspard Ulliel
Melvin Van Peebles
Monica Vitti
Robert Wall
Betty White
Yvonne Wilder
Cara Williams
Clarence Williams III
Michael K. Williams
Jane Withers
Samuel E. Wright
