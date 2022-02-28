SAG Awards 2022: Pete Hammond, Tariq Khan, Susan King, Nikki Novak top all Experts predicting film winners

Congratulations to our Experts Pete Hammond (Deadline), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Nikki Novak (Fandango) for the best score of 83.33% when predicting the 2022 SAG Awards 2022 film winners on Sunday evening. They are the best among 25 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year.. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 3,900 people worldwide predicted these Screen Actors Guild champs for six categories at the Santa Monica ceremony. Each of our top Experts got five of the six categories correct. Movie winners included “CODA,” Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”).

SEEthe 2022 SAG Awards winners list for all film and TV categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 21 Experts predicting, there is a 10-way tie at 66.67% for Clayton Davis (Variety), Erik Davis (Fandango), Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Dave Karger (TCM), Scott Mantz (KTLA), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Peter Travers (ABC). We then have an eight-way tie at 50.00% for Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Brian Truitt (USA Today) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Matthew Jacobs is at 33.33%, then Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) is at 16.67% and then Eric Deggans (NPR) with none correct.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions