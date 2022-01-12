SAG Awards 2022 TV nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Pranshu for the best accuracy score of 87.50% when predicting the 2022 SAG Awards TV nominations on Wednesday morning. He is actually tied with patrickk_del and larapredicts at that percentage but has the better point score of 15,490 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 2,300 people worldwide predicted these television nominees in the last few months leading up to the announcement by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens. Our top scorer got 35 out of 40 nomination slots correct, with some difficult choices like Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”) for drama actress, Sandra Oh (“The Chair”) for comedy actress and Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) for movie/limited actor.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 12 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Joyce Eng is in first place at 82.50%. In second place at 77.50% are Marcus Dixon and Christopher Rosen. Riley Chow, Matt Noble and Paul Sheehan are tied at 75.00%. Following at 72.50% are Denton Davidson, Rob Licuria and myself. Daniel Montgomery and Susan Wloszczyna are at 70.00, and then Charlie Bright at 60.00%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?