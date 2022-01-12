SAG Awards 2022 TV nominations: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting

Congratulations to our Expert Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) for the best accuracy score of 87.50% when predicting the 2022 SAG Awards TV nominations on Wednesday morning. She is just ahead of Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Susan King (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby) at 77.50%. They are best among 12 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 2,300 people worldwide predicted these television nominees in the last few months leading up to the announcement by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens. Eng got 33 out of 40 nomination slots correct, with some difficult choices like Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) for drama actor, Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) for comedy actress and Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) for movie/limited actor.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our seven other Experts predicting, Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC) are tied at 72.50%. Up next are Eric Deggans (NPR) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) at 70.00%. We then have Clayton Davis (Variety) and Matthew Jacobs at 62.50%, followed by Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 52.50%.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?