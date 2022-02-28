SAG Awards 2022 TV winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Keyser So-So for a perfect score when predicting the 2022 SAG Awards 2022 TV winners on Sunday evening. He is actually tied with Franco1 at perfection but has the better point score of 7,940 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 2,500 people worldwide predicted these Screen Actors Guild champs for nine categories at the Santa Monica ceremony. TV winners included “Squid Game” for three categories, “Ted Lasso” for two (including comedy ensemble) and “Succession” for drama ensemble.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 12 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Matt Noble is in first place at 88.89% (eight of nine categories). We have then an eight-way tie at 77.78% for Charles Bright, Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan, Susan Wloszczyna and myself. Riley Chow and Joyce Eng are next at 66.67%. Rob Licuria is then at 44.44%. See Editors’ scores.

