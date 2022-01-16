SAG Awards nominated lead actors: Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield …

The SAG Awards went for the tried and true with its nominees for Best Actor this year. Each of the five contenders has been nominated by the guild before, with two winners among them. Notably missing from this list is Peter Dinklage for “Cyrano.” A whopping 21 of the 27 SAG winners for Best Actor have gone on to win Oscars (plus Benicio del Toro who triumphed in supporting at the Oscars for “Traffic”).

Javier Bardem, “Meet the Ricardos”

The 51-year-old Bardem bagged his first Best Actor bid for his charming, larger-than-life performance as Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s film. The Spanish star won at the SAG Awards back in 2006 for his supporting role in “No Country for Old Men” (he went on to win at the Oscars too) and as part of that film’s cast. He was also nominated by the guild for his scene-stealing featured role in 2012’s “Skyfall.” Bardem and his co-star Nicole Kidman (who portrays Lucille Ball) were named best screen couple by the Women Film Critics Circle.

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Cumberbatch received his second SAG film nomination for his work as the complicated, terrifying rancher Phil Burbank in Jane Campion’s lauded Western. The British actor, 45 previously received a SAG nomination in this category for 2014’s “The Imitation Game.” He’s also shared in three nominations cast bids. Cumberbatch has already received several critics’ honors for “Power” including the New York Film Critics Circle and Chicago Film Critics Assn. and is in contention for a Critics Choice award.

Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…BOOM!”

For his touching portrayal of the late “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson in this acclaimed musical, Garfield earned his second SAG nomination for lead actor. He was a previous nominee in this category for 2016’s “Hacksaw Ridge” and also contended as a member of the ensemble of 2010’s “The Social Network.” A nominee for the Critics Choice Award, the 38-year-old Garfield won Best Actor from the Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Assn.

Will Smith, “King Richard”

The popular actor/rapper earns his second individual SAG nomination for male actor in leading role and his first as a member of an ensemble for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the devoted father and coach of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams. His previous SAG bid in this category was for also playing a devoted father in 2006’s “The Pursuit of Happyness.” The 53-year-old Smith is nominated for a Critics Choice Award and has won the Black Film Critics Circle Award and the National Board of Review honors for this biopic.

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

The two-time Oscar-winning actor garnered his sixth SAG bid in Best Actor for his work in Joel Coen’s version of the Shakespearean tragedy. He plays a Scottish general who becomes ruthless and power hungry when three witches tell him he’ll be king. The 67-year-old superstar won this category for 2016’s “Fences.” He also shared in two SAG cast nominations. He is also nominated for the Critics Choice and Black Reel Awards.

