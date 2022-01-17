SAG Awards nominated lead actresses: Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga …

Two of the frontrunners for Best Actress at the Oscars — Kristen Stewart for “Spencer” and Penelope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers” — were snubbed by the SAG Awards. Nineteen of the 27 SAG winners to date went on to victory at the Academy Awards. This year’s five nominees have all been in the running here before but just one has taken home a SAG Award for her film work.

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

The “Eyes” have it! The versatile actress receives her third solo SAG film bid (she previously contended in lead for 2012’s “Zero Dark Thirty” and supporting for 2011’s “The Help”) for her lauded turn as the late flamboyant televangelist. The 44-year-old, who shared in a SAG win as a member of the cast of “The Help,” is nominated for a Critics Choice Award and was named best actress by the San Sebastian International Film Festival, the North Carolina Film Critics Assn., the Las Vegas Film Critics Society, and the Detroit Film Critics Society.

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

For her performance as a middle-aged mother who lacks a real maternal instinct, this versatile British actress earned her third solo SAG film citation (she was previously nominated in this category for 2018’s “The Favourite” — she lost her but won the Oscar; and for her featured role in “The Father” last year). Colman , 47, won the Gotham Film Independent Award and is up for a Critics Choice Award. She was a runner-up for Best Actress with the Utah Film Critics Assn., St. Louis Film Critics Assn., and San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle.

Lady Gaga, “The House of Gucci”

The actress/singer/songwriter/fashionista quite literally “kills” it with her full-throttle portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani, who married into the Gucci family and hired a hitman to murder her ex-husband. The 35-year-old Gaga, who was nominated for Best Actress both here and at the Oscars in 2018 for “A Star is Born,” also shares in the cast nomination for this Ridley Scott production. She has already won Best Actress from the New York Film Critics Circle and is in contention at the Critics Choice Awards.

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Hudson netted her lead SAG bid for her searing portrayal of the late Aretha Franklin. Cynthia Erivo is nominated over on the TV side for her work as the Queen of Soul in the limited series “Genius: Aretha.” Hudson, 40, won both the SAG and Academy Awards in 2006 for her featured role in “Dreamgirls” and shared in the ensemble nomination for that movie musical.

Nicole Kidman, “Meet the Ricardos”

Kidman channels Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s drama set during one-week in the production of “I Love Lucy” and merited her seventh sole SAG nomination on the film side. She also shared in cast nominations for both 2009’s “Nine” and 2019’s “Bombshell.” Kidman, 54, is also in contention for a Critics Choice Award and was a runner-up with the St. Louis Film Critics Assn. and the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Assn.

