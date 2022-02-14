SAG Awards nominee profile: Will third time be the charm for Andrew Garfield (‘tick, tick… Boom!’)?

For the third time in his career, Andrew Garfield has earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, this time for embodying the real-life composer Jonathan Larson in Netflix’s “tick, tick… Boom!” Garfield previous received recognition as an ensemble member of “The Social Network” and in this same category for “Hacksaw Ridge,” for which he earned his first Oscar nomination.

All of the nominees in the Best Actor category are well known to SAG as each has at least one nomination to their credit. Like Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) has yet to win with his peers, though he has six prior nominations for film and television. Will Smith also has a past nomination in addition to the two he earned this year for “King Richard” in this category and in ensemble. Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) has the highest tally with seven past bids, including a win for “Fences,” while Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) is the winningest of the bunch with two trophies for “No Country for Old Men” and one nomination before this year’s.

Even though Garfield doesn’t have the most overdue status of the group, the actor has had an absolutely banner year. In addition to “tick, tick… Boom!,” Garfield appeared in a blockbuster movie that is breaking global box office records, plus he costarred in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” with fellow SAG nominee Jessica Chastain. SAG voters who watch “Tammy Faye” for Chastain’s performance will see Garfield deliver another transformative turn as he dons the look and accent of disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker. If his peers marvel at Garfield’s versatility in portraying both of these real individuals, he might outpace the field and take home his first SAG.

Garfield’s work in “tick, tick… Boom!” is a tour de force in its own right, though. As Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright who died unexpectedly just before the first preview performance of his masterwork “Rent,” Garfield captures the composer’s magnetic energy. Set in the days before his thirtieth birthday, Larson scrambles to complete his first musical, but his steadfast dedication come at the expense of the most important relationships in his life. Director Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film captures the whirlwind week as well as Garfield’s indefatigable talent and range as the actors sings through the emotional highs and lows, including a rousing number alone at a piano at New York City’s Delacorte Theatre. He delivers a bravura, triple-threat performance that will surely impress his fellow actors.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

