SAG Awards nominee profile: Ben Affleck finally has an individual bid thanks to ‘The Tender Bar’

In 2013, “Argo” director and star Ben Affleck (along with castmate Alan Arkin) won his second Screen Actors Guild Award for film ensemble and thus joined a group of only seven other men with multiple victories in the category. Having initially prevailed for “Shakespeare in Love” 14 years earlier, his subsequent triumph at age 40 made him the second youngest male winner of two film cast prizes behind Ryan Phillippe (27, 2001’s “Gosford Park”; 31, 2005’s “Crash”). Now, four decades into his acting career, the 49-year-old has attained his first solo SAG bid for his supporting role in “The Tender Bar.”

Affleck’s competitors in the category are Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”). Kotsur and Smit-McPhee are both first-time SAG nominees, and the former shares an ensemble bid with his co-stars. Cooper is a newcomer to this category but has been involved in several lead and ensemble contests; he won in 2014 as part of the “American Hustle” cast. Leto, who is also up in ensemble, was honored here for “Dallas Buyers Club” that same year before earning his second individual bid for “The Little Things” just last year.

SEE Full list of SAG Awards nominations

Directed by four-time SAG champ George Clooney (TV drama ensemble, “ER,” 1996-99), “The Tender Bar” is a 1970s-set coming-of-age tale focused on J.R. Maguire (played by Daniel Ranieri as a child and Tye Sheridan as an adult), who longs for a father figure after his parents split up. That role ends up being filled by his uncle Charlie (Affleck), a Long Island bartender who resolves to protect his nephew from his father’s negative influence and teach him the ins and outs of manhood. In doing so, he also sparks and fosters Maguire’s talent for writing.

A win here would make Affleck the 17th supporting male to succeed on his initial solo SAG outing and the first since Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) in 2018. Other recent examples include Mahershala Ali (2016’s “Moonlight”), Idris Elba (2015’s “Beasts of No Nation”) and J.K. Simmons (2014’s “Whiplash”).

One year before he snagged his first ensemble trophy, Affleck was recognized alongside his “Good Will Hunting” castmates, including supporting victor Robin Williams. They ultimately lost the collective prize to the actors from “The Full Monty.” As a director, he has also guided three actors to individual SAG nominations, all in the supporting categories: Amy Ryan (2007’s “Gone Baby Gone”), Jeremy Renner (2010’s “The Town”) and Arkin (“Argo”).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

SAG Awards odds for Best Supporting Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?