SAG Awards nominee profile: Benedict Cumberbatch (‘The Power of the Dog’) hoping that 7th nomination is the lucky one

Jane Campion‘s Western psychological drama “The Power of the Dog” is one of the most decorated films of the season, due in part to Benedict Cumberbatch‘s haunting turn as rough-and-tumble rancher Phil Burbank, which earned the performer a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Best Actor. This is the seventh career citation for the British actor, who will take home his first guild victory (and make Bronco Henry very proud) should he triumph for the Netflix film on Feb. 27.

In his category, Cumberbatch finds himself in the company of Netflix and MCU colleague Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick… BOOM!”), as well as Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”). Of the bunch, four-time nominee Bardem has the most SAG Award victories to his name, having bagged two statuettes for individual and ensemble acting for “No Country for Old Men” (2007). The only other previous champion is eight-time nominee Washington, who scored his first and to date only win for “Fences” (2016). Meanwhile, like Cumberbatch, three-time nominees Garfield and Smith are both vying for their inaugural victories this year.

With that said, Cumberbatch’s history at the SAG Awards makes him the most overdue actor of the lineup. Garfield and Smith both have one previous solo nom — Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016) and Smith for “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006) — under their respective belts, compared to Cumberbatch’s three. Of those, the actor earned one on the film side for “The Imitation Game” (2014) and two on the TV side for “Sherlock.” Rounding out his nomination total are three ensemble bids, which he reaped as a cast member of two 2013 films, “August: Osage County” and “12 Years a Slave,” and “The Imitation Game.”

Now, the actor certainly has the material to warrant his first-ever SAG Award victory. Based on Thomas Savage‘s 1967 novel of the same name, “The Power of the Dog” is set in 1920s Montana and centers on his aforenamed character, a brutal, ornery cowboy whose anger and bitterness have hardened him over the years and eventually set up a confrontation with his brother’s new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her effeminate teenage son (Kodi Smit-McPhee). However, as the film moves deeper into Phil’s world and he initiates a companionship with his brother’s stepson, Peter, tenderness and vulnerability begin to shine through the cracks of his hard outer shell. Cumberbatch is triumphant in this role, keeping much of his character under wraps but peeling back just the right number of his layers as he gradually unveils a bruised man who would sooner die than divulge the roots of his torment. It’s no surprise that his performance in the film has been hailed as some of his career-best work.

At the SAG Awards, Cumberbatch faces stiff competition from his category brothers. Even though “The Power of the Dog” missed out on an ensemble nomination, its strength still manifested in the three solo citations it produced for its actors, the other two being Dunst and Smit-McPhee in supporting. It also boasted great industry support in the recently announced Oscar nominations, which it led with a total of 12 and count bids for the film’s entire main quartet of actors, including SAG Awards snubbee Jesse Plemons in supporting actor. Since the film ultimately rests on Cumberbatch’s performance, it’s possible that he is swept up in the overall love for the film, should citations begin to parlay into victories. And it’s not like Cumberbatch’s ledger is empty when it comes to awards for this performance: he won the Best Actor prize at Australia’s AACTA International Awards, nearly swept the critics awards, and has bagged BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards nominations.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

