SAG Awards nominee profile: Bradley Cooper seeks a solo win with ‘Licorice Pizza’

Nine years after his work in “Silver Linings Playbook” brought him his first Screen Actors Guild Award notices for lead actor and ensemble, Bradley Cooper has filled his film category blind spot by landing in the current supporting actor lineup for “Licorice Pizza.” Of the 38 men who have completed this trifecta, 26 (68 percent) have done so before turning 50, and Cooper is no different. Having prevailed alongside his “American Hustle” castmates in 2014, the 47-year-old could now experience his first individual SAG victory.

Cooper’s challengers are Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”). The only one to have previously vied for this award is Leto, who (along with Chris Cooper) now holds the record for most bids in the category with three. His win for “Dallas Buyers Club” in 2014 was followed by a mention for “The Little Things” just last year. He and SAG newcomer Kotsur are included among this year’s ensemble nominees as well. Smit-McPhee is also a first-timer, while Affleck has contended as a member of three casts and shared in two triumphs for 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love” and 2012’s “Argo.”

SEE Full list of SAG Awards nominations

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in their respective debuts as a photographer’s assistant and a teenage actor, respectively, who develop an unusually strong friendship. Many of the film’s supporting characters, such as Lucille Ball stand-in Lucy Doolittle, are renamed versions of actual celebrities, but not in Cooper’s case. With his portrayal of producer Jon Peters in a brief but memorable sequence, he injects a sense of chaotic energy into the misadventurous tale.

Cooper would be the 10th man to win the category for portraying a real person and the fourth to do so prior to his counterpart’s death. Peters is still alive at 76 and recently made headlines due to his annulled marriage to Pamela Anderson. The three actors who preceded Cooper in this way were Ed Harris as Gene Kranz (1995’s “Apollo 13”), Albert Finney as Edward Masry (2000’s “Erin Brockovich”) and Christian Bale as Dicky Eklund (2010’s “The Fighter”).

In 2013, Cooper’s lead performance in “Silver Linings Playbook” lost to Daniel Day-Lewis‘ in “Lincoln,” while he and his co-stars fell to Affleck and the rest of the “Argo” cast. His shared win for “American Hustle” was followed five years later by double bids for “A Star Is Born.” Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) came out on top in that lead race and the cast of “Black Panther” took the collective prize.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

SAG Awards odds for Best Supporting Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?