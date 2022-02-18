SAG Awards nominee profile: Brian Cox (‘Succession’) goes full beast to win for the first time

After two years of egregious snubs, the “Succession” OG Brian Cox finally has a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for the acclaimed HBO series. Cox’s performance as the volcanic billionaire and media mogul Logan Roy netted him an Emmy nomination last year and now two SAG Award bids in both the drama actor and ensemble categories.

Although Cox has never won a SAG Award, he has one of the highest nominations tallies of his fellow contenders, who include two of his four onscreen children. In addition to this year’s bids for “Succession,” Cox has three others for “Nuremberg” and as an ensemble member of the film “Adaptation” and series “Deadwood.” His five citations tie him with Billy Crudup, a double nominee for “The Morning Show” this year and a past ensemble winner for “Spotlight.” Cox’s costars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are past nominees as well: Strong has two former bids including an ensemble win for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and Culkin has an ensemble nom for “The Cider House Rules.” “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-jae rounds out the category with his first SAG nomination.

The groundswell of support for the third season of “Succession” led to five SAG Award nominations, but this embarrassment of riches might complicate Cox’s prospects of winning. A lack of a consensus pick for “Succession” fans amongst him, Strong and Culkin could very easily lead to none of them winning. Even though Strong bested Cox in the past at the Emmys, this exact situation led to a loss in the supporting category when nominations for Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun likely split the series’ support and led to Crudup’s Emmy win. Crudup could prevail for the very same reason at the guild, especially since “The Morning Show” landed an ensemble bid this year. Lee Jung-jae is in an equally strong position.

Despite these roadblocks, Cox has extraordinary material to rely on to best his rivals. In the third season, Logan begins wounded after son Kendall’s (Strong) damaging press conference, shuffling off to Sarajevo and angling for allies within the family. While Kendall builds his case, Logan faces two humiliating moments of infirmity, including one at the important shareholders’ meeting where control of the family company hangs in the balance. Kendall flounders though, and Logan comes roaring back to life in the final two, Tuscany-set episodes. Cox is brilliant in his lacerating conversation opposite Strong when Kendall tries to negotiate a comfortable exit from the company, and he’s even more ruthless in the final scene of the shocking season finale. Cox’s arc this season brought his character to the brink and back, so it’s fitting that he could win his first SAG as a symbol of Logan’s triumph.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

