SAG Awards: Could ‘Belfast’ ensemble nomination propel Caitriona Balfe to Best Supporting Actress win after Oscar snub?

Ariana DeBose is the frontrunner in Best Supporting Actress at the SAG Awards for her scene-stealing work in “West Side Story,” but could one factor signal stronger support for one of her competitors? At the SAG Awards, only one Supporting Actress nominee earned an additional bid with her cast in th ensemble category: Caitriona Balfe for “Belfast.” Cate Blanchett is also contending in both categories, but for two different films — “Nightmare Alley” in Supporting Actress and “Don’t Look Up” in ensemble. Could this spell trouble for DeBose?

SAG Awards history suggests that having that ensemble nomination on top of an individual bid sure helps out in Supporting Actress. From the last 26 years of SAG Awards, 17 Supporting Actress winners were also up for the top ensemble category with their respective casts. That stat includes a tie in 1998, where winners Kim Basinger (“L.A. Confidential”) and Gloria Stuart (“Titanic”) both reaped additional bids for their films. Just last year, Yuh-jung Youn pulled off a win in Best Supporting Actress while also earning recognition with her “Minari” cast.

While this bodes well for Balfe (and potentially Blanchett), there is still good news for DeBose, Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing”), who also did not score Best Ensemble nominations. Before Youn’s win, four of the previous five Supporting Actress winners were Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl”), Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), who did not have corresponding ensemble honors but still conquered their categories.

Our current odds have DeBose way out front with Dunst in second place and Balfe in third. Balfe’s recent Oscar snub could be a contributor to her poor showing here. Another statistic that hurts Balfe is the fact that only one winner in the history of this SAG Awards category failed to earn a corresponding bid from the Academy Awards: Blunt for “A Quiet Place.”

Balfe earning bids in both the supporting actress and ensemble categories is a clear show of support for her work and a demonstration of how SAG Awards voters feel about “Belfast.” But there are also warning signs. She was the only actor from her ensemble to score an individual bid, even while costars Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds were expected in Best Supporting Actor. But it’s also possible that “Belfast’s” biggest champions in the Screen Actors Guild could rally behind Balfe and carry her to a win over bigger favorites like DeBose and Dunst.

