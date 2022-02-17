SAG Awards nominee profile: Caitriona Balfe is ‘Belfast’s’ sole individual representative

In the quarter century since he was first nominated by the Screen Actors Guild for his supporting turn in 1995’s “Othello,” Kenneth Branagh has added a dozen feature films to his directing resume. Now, for the first time, he has succeeded in guiding other performers to SAG Awards nominations. The cast of his autobiographical film “Belfast” have collectively received a bid for ensemble, and one of its featured players, Caitríona Balfe, is in the running for an individual prize.

Balfe’s challengers in this year’s supporting actress contest are Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing”). Like Balfe, DeBose and Negga are also SAG newcomers, while Dunst won as part of the ensemble cast of “Hidden Figures” five years ago. Blanchett holds the record for most nominations in this category with five, having previously earned a win for “The Aviator” (2004), and bids for “Bandits” (2001), “Notes on a Scandal” (2006) and “I’m Not There” (2007). She also triumphed as a lead for “Blue Jasmine” (2013) and as a cast member of “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003).

“Belfast” recounts the beginnings of the Northern Irish Troubles, a ethno-nationalist conflict that lasted for most of the final three decades of the 20th century. Balfe plays a wife and mother of two boys (the younger of whom represents Branagh) whose reservations about resettling in another country continually weaken with the deterioration of her family’s living conditions. As she struggles to maintain her national identity and find common ground with her more decisive husband, she is also faced with the daily task of instilling senses of basic morality in her children.

The “Belfast” cast’s competition includes the actors from “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “House of Gucci” and “King Richard.” Balfe is joined on this year’s list of dual nominees by Blanchett, who is also part of the “Don’t Look Up” team. The only previous SAG contender in the “Belfast” group is Judi Dench, who now has a total of 15 bids to her name. Four of her past notices came in the ensemble category for “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Chocolat” (2000), “Nine” (2009), and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (2012). She prevailed alongside her “Shakespeare in Love” castmates and nabbed a solo supporting trophy for “Chocolat.”

Balfe’s potential victory would make her the only Irish-born winner in any individual film category. Five supporting actress winners have hailed from England: Kate Winslet (1995’s “Sense and Sensibility,” 2008’s “The Reader”), Dench, Helen Mirren (2001’s “Gosford Park”), Rachel Weisz (2005’s “The Constant Gardener”) and Emily Blunt (2018’s “A Quiet Place”). Other countries that have been represented here are Wales (Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2002’s “Chicago”), Australia (Blanchett), Mexico (Lupita Nyong’o, 2013’s “12 Years a Slave”), Sweden (Alicia Vikander, 2015’s “The Danish Girl”) and Korea (Yuh-Jung Youn, 2020’s “Minari”).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

