SAG Awards nominee profile: Cate Blanchett (‘Nightmare Alley’) may scare up third individual win

Over the 27 years of Screen Actors Guild Awards history, no other performer has earned more nominations in the supporting actress category than Cate Blanchett. She made history this year with a fifth bid in this category for Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” stealing scene after scene as Dr. Lilith Ritter, a manipulative psychologist with hidden motives.

Blanchett is far and away the veteran in the category this year, which features three first-time nominees and one past winner. Caitríona Balfe scored two bids in supporting and in ensemble for “Belfast,” while Ariana DeBose and Ruth Negga also landed their first citations for “West Side Story” and “Passing,” respectively. Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) rounds out the category, having previously won as an ensemble member of “Hidden Figures.”

Blanchett’s SAG tally easily surpasses that of her competitions’ nominations combined, with 17 total bids including this year’s for “Nightmare Alley” and as a part of the ensemble of “Don’t Look Up.” In the past, she’s similarly been nominated in two categories for separate projects in the same year: She was nominated for “Bandits” in supporting and in ensemble for “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” in 2002; she earned dual bids for “Notes on a Scandal” in supporting and in ensemble for “Babel” in 2007; and she received nominations for “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” in lead and “I’m Not There” in supporting in 2008. Blanchett has two individual victories for “The Aviator” (2004) and “Blue Jasmine” (2013), plus one in ensemble for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003). Her fifth supporting actress bid has allowed her to surpass Kate Winslet and Amy Adams, who both have four.

If this impressive track record suggests that Blanchett has an advantage in the race, the Academy Award nominations have complicated her path to victory here. Blanchett missed out on the Oscar bid, while DeBose and Dunst were the only two SAG Awards contenders who got in. If SAG hopes to foreshadow the Oscar race, one of those two actresses will likely take home the prize. But unlike her rivals, Blanchett has the advantage of that ensemble nom for a different film, which will show voters her unparalleled range in both broad comedy and noir drama.

Blanchett’s work in “Nightmare Alley” certainly stands on its own, though. Her turn as the scheming Dr. Lilith Ritter is equally sinister and alluring as Blanchett effortlessly evokes the actresses of the Golden Age of Hollywood and commands the screen – the hair and makeup designers even styled Blanchett after Lauren Bacall. Introduced about a third into the film, Lilith tries to trip up former carny and medium Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) at a performance, but she is so impressed by his ability to read his audience that she teams up with him, feeding him information on her past powerful clients to help him con his way into the upper echelons of society. When their plans inevitably go awry, Lilith instantly becomes menacing, and Blanchett is thrilling in their shocking and climactic showdown. Her performance is thoughtful and captivating and will no doubt appeal to her peers.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

SAG Awards odds for Best Supporting Actress Who will win?

