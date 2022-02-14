SAG Awards nominee profile: Denzel Washington (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’)

From Kenneth Branagh (“Othello,” 1996) to Anthony Hopkins (“King Lear,” 2019), several men have earned notices from the Screen Actors Guild for tackling Shakespearean roles. However, for the first 27 years of SAG Awards history, there were no such examples in the Best Actor category. Now, 2017 lead champ Denzel Washington (“Fences”) has finally set that precedent by snagging a bid as the titular character in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” In doing so, he has also surpassed his own record for most nominations in this category with a three-decade-spanning total of six.

Washington’s challengers in the current Best Actor contest are Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick… BOOM!”), and Will Smith (“King Richard”). Although he has never contended as a lead, Bardem is the only other past winner in the group besides Washington, having scored ensemble and individual victories for his supporting turn in “No Country for Old Men” (2008). Cumberbatch, Garfield, and Smith have each been recognized here once before, for “The Imitation Game” (2015), “Hacksaw Ridge” (2017), and “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2007), respectively.

Written and directed by Joel Coen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is a faithful adaptation of one of William Shakespeare’s most revered tragedies. Its black-and-white cinematography, minimal score, and sparse production design allow for a keen focus on the passionate performances of its actors, particularly that of Washington. Drawing from his Tony-winning stage experience, he imbues archetypal anti-hero Macbeth with a unique sense of dolefulness and desperation that makes his fall into depravity especially compelling.

Washington first caught the attention of his SAG peers as boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter in “The Hurricane” (2000) and then picked up bids for “Training Day” (2002) and “Flight” (2013). After being respectively bested on these outings by Kevin Spacey (“American Beauty”), Russell Crowe (“A Beautiful Mind”), and Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln”), he was honored for his work in “Fences” just five years ago. One year later, he was nominated for “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” against eventual winner Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”).

When he prevailed in 2017, 62-year-old Washington became this category’s oldest champ, breaking the record set nearly two decades earlier by Jack Nicholson (60, “As Good As It Gets,” 1998). At 67, he could now raise that bar even higher. He also has a chance at becoming the only actor to triumph in this category more than once after Day-Lewis, whose first two wins came for “Gangs of New York” (2003) and “There Will Be Blood” (2008). The only other man who has won multiple individual film awards is Mahershala Ali (Best Supporting Actor, “Moonlight,” 2017 and “Green Book,” 2019).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards now until Feb. 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?