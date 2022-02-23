SAG Awards nominee profile: Elle Fanning (‘The Great’)

Last year, Nicholas Hoult became a double Screen Actors Guild Award nominee when he was recognized as part of the cast of “The Great” as well as for his individual performance on the show. Now, he and his costars are back in the running for the comedy ensemble prize, but leading lady Elle Fanning is the one who has been singled out. Her portrayal of 18th century Russian empress Catherine the Great constitutes the first regular TV role on her two-decade-long acting resume. If she succeeds on this outing, she will be the first performer to win a solo SAG Award for playing a real person on a comedy series.

In the comedy actress race, Fanning faces Sandra Oh (“The Chair”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”), and “Ted Lasso” duo Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham. Smart and Waddingham both won Emmys for their roles last September and, along with Temple, are also included in the current comedy ensemble lineup. Smart picked up a third notice this year for the limited series “Mare of Easttown.” Her only previous bid as a cast member of the drama series “24” (2007) resulted in a loss to Oh and her “Grey’s Anatomy” team. Oh also won individually for that show in 2006, as well as for “Killing Eve” in 2019, and as part of the cast of the film “Sideways” in 2005.

Hulu’s “The Great” presents a highly fictionalized account of Catherine the Great’s adult life prior to the death of her husband, Peter III (Hoult), and her subsequent ascension to the position of empress. During the show’s second season, which concluded last November, Catherine is shown dealing with the pressures of ruling Russia after having forced Peter off the throne months earlier. As she attempts to provide her people with improved leadership, she is continually hindered by her scheming husband, talks of war, and her first full-term pregnancy.

Aside from her 2021 ensemble bid for this series against the eventual winners from “Schitt’s Creek,” Fanning’s SAG history includes one film cast notice for “Trumbo” (2016). In that case, she and her costars lost to the group from “Spotlight.” She shares her current ensemble nomination with 11 other actors, including Hoult, who was beaten last year on his sole individual outing by Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). The only other member of the cast to have been recognized apart from his work on the show is Gwilym Lee. He and the rest of the “Bohemian Rhapsody” actors vied for the 2019 film ensemble award, which ultimately went to the cast of “Black Panther.”

At 23, Fanning is younger than all of her competitors by at least eight years. If she prevails, she will be the second youngest winner in her category’s history behind America Ferrera, who was 22 when she triumphed in 2007 on her first of three bids for “Ugly Betty.” Rachel Brosnahan, who was 28 at the time of her 2019 victory for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is the only other actress under 30 to have won the award. The other three vicenarians who have contended here are 29-year-olds Kristen Johnston (“3rd Rock from the Sun,” 1997), Amy Pietz (“Caroline in the City,” 1999), and Jaime Pressley (“My Name Is Earl,” 2007).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?