SAG Awards nominee profile: Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’) looking for bookend to Emmy

Hannah Waddingham is celebrating her first individual nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. She’s nominated in the TV Comedy Actress category for playing AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton on the Apple TV+ series, “Ted Lasso.”

Waddingham is facing off against her co-star Juno Temple as well as Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Sandra Oh (“The Chair”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”). Oh has the most extensive history at SAG with seven nominations and four wins across different categories. She won Film Ensemble for “Sideways” (2004), TV Drama Actress for “Grey’s Anatomy” (2005) and “Killing Eve” (2018) and TV Drama Ensemble for “Grey’s Anatomy” (2006). Smart is on her fourth nomination with two others this year: TV Comedy Ensemble for “Hacks” and TV Movie Actress for “Mare of Easttown.” Fanning is on her fourth nod along with a nomination for TV Comedy Ensemble. Temple is on her third nomination which also includes one this year for TV Comedy Ensemble.

Like Temple, Waddingham is on her third SAG nomination. She was nominated for TV Comedy Ensemble as part of the cast of “Ted Lasso” last year but lost out to “Schitt’s Creek.” She is also nominated in that same category this year.

Waddingham has been a favorite on the show since it premiered in 2020. After overcoming her determination to ruin AFC Richmond to exact revenge on her ex-husband, Rebecca becomes a force of positivity at the club. The overarching arc her this season was her search to find love and ends up finding it in a very unexpected place. She also takes time to help Nate (Nick Mohammed) gain some confidence and must confront her complicated relationship with her parents. After her dastardly scheming in most of the first season, Waddingham still shows that Rebecca can be a fascinating and amazing character. Whether she’s looking for love or trying to reconcile her feelings towards her mom and dad, she brings a captivating presence that can be both devastating and hilarious at the same time.

Waddingham is in a pretty good position to prevail here. She’s hot off her Emmy win for Comedy Supporting Actress in September along with the well-received second season which concluded in October. The show is also tied for the most nominations in the TV categories along with “Succession.” In addition to that, characters often viewed as supporting have won here before including Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”) and Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”). But there are some things that could get in the way of a victory for her. One of the other nominees, Jean Smart, is also hot off an Emmy win as the lead of her series. The presence of her castmate, Temple, could also complicate her path to victory.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

