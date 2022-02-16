SAG Awards nominee profile: ‘House of Gucci’s’ Jared Leto has designs on a record-tying win

Eight years ago, Jared Leto won the esteem of his acting peers as he was honored with a Screen Actors Guild Award for his supporting turn in “Dallas Buyers Club.” After receiving a second bid in the category last year for “The Little Things,” he has attained a third for “House of Gucci.” Along with Chris Cooper (1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Adaptation” and 2003’s “Seabiscuit”), he now stands as one of the two most recognized supporting male film actors in SAG Awards history.

In the supporting actor race, Leto faces Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”), Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”), Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”). All four of his competitors are first-time supporting nominees, and Kotsur and Smit-McPhee stand out as total SAG newcomers. Cooper has already prevailed against Leto once, as he and his “American Hustle” co-stars bested the cast of “Dallas Buyers Club” in 2014. Affleck has a pair of ensemble victories under his belt for 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love” and 2012’s “Argo.”

Leto appears in “House of Gucci” as inept fashion designer Paolo Gucci, who served as a key figure in the events leading up to the murder of his cousin, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Under heavy prosthetic makeup, Leto leans hard into his counterpart’s supposed black sheep status by portraying him as egotistical, financially irresponsible and completely talentless. As his family members battle for years over control of the Gucci business, he does nothing but cause further complications.

Leto is one of two nominees in this category who is also up for the ensemble prize, the other being Kotsur. They are up against the casts of “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up” and “King Richard.” One of his castmates, lead actress contender Lady Gaga, was nominated both as an ensemble member and individually for “A Star Is Born” three years ago. Aside from Leto, the only “House of Gucci” actor to have previously triumphed in a film category is Jack Huston, who shared in the “American Hustle” cast victory.

Collecting a bookend trophy this year would put Leto in the company of his category’s only dual champ, Mahershala Ali, who won for 2016’s “Moonlight” and 2018’s “Green Book.” At 50, he would also be the 13th oldest supporting actor winner ever and the fourth oldest in the last decade after Tommy Lee Jones (66, 2012’s “Lincoln”), J.K. Simmons (60, 2014’s “Whiplash”) and Brad Pitt (56, 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

