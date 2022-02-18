SAG Awards nominee profile: Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’) faces off against TV father, brother in hot race

One year ago, “Schitt’s Creek” became the second TV series for which two men simultaneously received Screen Actors Guild award bids for playing father and son. As Johnny and David Rose, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy followed the example set by “Everybody Loves Raymond” pair Peter Boyle and Ray Romano in 2002. Until this year, these were the only such cases in SAG Awards history. Now, “Succession” star Brian Cox and his TV sons Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong have broken new ground as the first ones to achieve this feat on the drama side. After winning an Emmy against Cox in 2020, Strong is now challenged with defending his honor by earning the esteem of his acting peers.

Aside from his two costars, Strong faces Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) and Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) in this year’s drama actor category. Both Culkin and Lee are SAG Award newcomers, while Cox is a past TV nominee for the limited series “Nuremberg” (2001) and the drama series “Deadwood” (2007). Crudup was recognized for this same role two years ago but was bested in that case by Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”). All five nominees and their cast mates are included in the drama ensemble lineup as well, as are the performers from “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Yellowstone.”

In the third season of “Succession,” Strong continues in the role of Kendall Roy, whose father, Logan, is the founder of fictional media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Following a miserably failed attempt at moving against the patriarch, he falls into a state of despondency that makes him vulnerable to Logan’s emblematic cruelty. He does, however, eventually win the sympathy of his siblings, who initially refused to join him in his quest for control of the company.

Although this is Strong’s first TV nomination, he has contended for the film ensemble prize twice and won it just last year for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” His first bid in that category for “The Big Short” (2016) put him in direct competition with Crudup, who ultimately prevailed alongside his fellow “Spotlight” actors. Among the 18 “Succession” ensemble members are two more who have earned notices elsewhere. Sarah Snook, who plays Kendall Roy’s sister, Shiv, is included in this year’s drama actress lineup. Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Shiv’s husband, Tom Wambsgans, received a film cast bid for “Frost/Nixon” in 2009 against the eventual winners from “Slumdog Millionaire.”

Strong, Cox, and Culkin’s nominations represent a first for their category, as no trio of drama actors have ever vied for the same trophy. Seven pairs have done so, beginning with Hector Elizondo and Mandy Patinkin (“Chicago Hope”) at the first SAG ceremony in 1995. They were followed by George Clooney and Anthony Edwards (“ER,” 1996-1997), Dennis Franz and Jimmy Smits (“NYPD Blue,” 1996-1999), Franz and Ricky Schroder (“NYPD Blue,” 2000), William Shatner and James Spader (“Boston Legal,” 2009), Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey (“True Detective,” 2015), and Steve Carell and Crudup (“The Morning Show,” 2020).

