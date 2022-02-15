SAG Awards nominee profile: Jessica Chastain (‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’) hoping for first individual win

Jessica Chastain now has four nominations under her belt at the Screen Actors Guild Award. She scored her most recent Best Actress nomination from her peers for portraying the titular televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” It’s been nine years since she was last here. After losing the Golden Globe to Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), a win at SAG could catapult her to frontrunner status.

Chastain’s competition this year includes Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) and Kidman. All of her competition are previous nominees at SAG. Kidman has the most extensive experience at SAG as this is her 15th career nomination. She picked up one win on the television side for “Big Little Lies” in 2017. Colman is here with her eighth nomination. She’s won twice as part of the ensemble of “The Crown.” Gaga is up for her fourth nod after scoring two for “A Star is Born” three years ago. Hudson is on her third nomination and won in Supporting Actress in 2006 for “Dreamgirls.”

The last time Chastain was up at the SAG Awards she had earned a nod in the same category in 2012 for “Zero Dark Thirty.” The year before that she earned a Supporting Actress nomination for “The Help.” She also took home a SAG trophy that year as part of the film’s winning ensemble.

Chastain’s performance has been widely praised. We first see her when Tammy meets Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) while both are students at college. Even as Tammy Faye’s makeup becomes more outlandish, Chastain keeps her grounded and compelling. From her and Jim starting the PTL network to after she divorces Jim and is desperately searching for work, she brings a wonderful humanity to a figure who is more often seen as a punchline.

Despite losing the Globe, Chastain could still win at SAG. She definitely has an overdue narrative after years of giving beloved performances. While she is the only nominee from “Tammy Faye,” her performance checks off a lot of boxes that a winning one would have. She plays a real-life figure and transforms into that character with the help of amazing makeup. Add to this that this Best Actress race is very open and you have a formula where Chastain could easily prevail.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

