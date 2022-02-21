SAG Awards nominee profile: Jung Ho-yeon (‘Squid Game’) could win for first-ever acting role

Soon after its September 2021 premiere, the South Korean series “Squid Game” rose in popularity to the position of Netflix’s most-watched show ever. Subscribers consumed its nine episodes in record numbers, amounting to 1.65 billion viewing hours in the month following its debut. Now, the series has begun to prove its worth by becoming only the third recipient of Screen Actors Guild Award nominations in all four eligible categories (ensemble, actor, actress and stunts), after “Breaking Bad” (2014) and “Stranger Things” (2018). Star Jung Ho-yeon’s individual recognition has made her the first Asian-born nominee in the history of the drama actress category, as well as the first woman to earn a solo TV bid for a fully non-English language role. “Squid Game” marks her first-ever acting role after a successful modeling career.

Jung’s drama actress challengers are Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and “The Morning Show” duo Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Like Jung, Snook is a SAG Awards newcomer, while Witherspoon is new to this category, having amassed two TV bids outside of it for “Big Little Lies” (2018, 2020) as well as a film win for “Walk the Line” (2006). Aniston triumphed for this role in 2020 and as a cast member of the comedy series “Friends” in 1996. Moss has a pair of drama ensemble victories for “Mad Men” (2009, 2010) under her belt. She also received two solo bids for that show before collecting three for this one between 2018 and 2020.

SEE SAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 film and 9 TV categories

The plot of “Squid Game” is structured around a competition involving 456 participants who must survive a series of twisted challenges in order to win a grand prize equivalent to $38 million. While each player has a motive behind their desperation, many begin to question their commitment to achieving financial stability when the games prove more deadly than expected. Jung stars as Kang Sae-byeok, a petty thief whose reason for playing stems from her noble desire to extract her parents from North Korea. Although she is initially underestimated due to her youthful, unassuming appearance, she proves herself a cunning and agile player as the contest progresses.

For the second consecutive year, all five drama actress contenders have also been recognized as members of their respective ensembles. The remaining slot in the cast lineup is filled by the team from “Yellowstone.” Included among Jung’s nominated cast mates are nine more SAG Award first-timers who range in age from 30 to 77 and whose careers date as far back as 1990. Her male costar, Lee Jung-jae, has also picked up an individual notice.

SEE SAG Awards predictions odds in all 9 TV categories

At 27, Jung is younger than all of her competitors by at least six years. A win would make her the second youngest victor in her category’s history after Gillian Anderson, whose 1996 triumph for “The X-Files” happened when she was only 51 days younger than Jung will be on the day of the 2022 ceremony. She would also be the fifth total SAG Award newcomer to take home this trophy, after inaugural champ Kathy Baker (“Picket Fences,” 1995), Anderson (1996), Edie Falco (“The Sopranos,” 2000), and Claire Foy (“The Crown,” 2017).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “SAG Awards nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 contenders in film and TV.

PREDICTthe SAG Awards now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?